May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has called out her estranged husband, Yul Edochie, over a recent post he made

The actor advises people to leave social media or deactivate their accounts if they can’t take the heat that comes from it

Emeka Ugwuonye clarified the meaning of Yul’s message and pointed out that it was directed at the businesswoman and shed more light on it

Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie’s lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has reacted to a recent made by her estranged husband and actor Yul Edochie.

Yul Edochie shared a blunt message on his Instagram on Monday, February 17. His post was directed at people who are struggling with the challenges and criticisms that often come with using social media.

Yul Edochie accused of attacking May Edochie's page. Credit: @yuledochie, @may_yuledochie

The actor claimed that social media was not for the weak and advised that if one can’t handle the pressure or negativity, they should step away from it by "deactivating their account".

Yul’s post came hours after netizens noticed that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels deactivated her Instagram page amid rumours surrounding her marriage with Senator Ned Nwoko.

However, May’s Emeka Ugwuonye pointed out that he interpreted Yul’s message to be for the businesswoman as he gave reasons.

According to the legal counsel, Yul “has been using proxies to attack May on social media to the point where May and her lawyer decided to take action”.

He noted that “by this message, Yul shows his awareness that the social propaganda he sponsors against May is hurting her.”

In other words, Yul is advising May to either accept the situation or leave social media.

Barrister Emeka highlighted that Yul has chosen the wrong part because “May will not accept bullying and will not leave social media.”

See his post below:

May Edochie’s lawyer’s post trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

onyionyi22 wrote:

"Instead him and juddy will leave . We mount for May."

candyviille said:

" @yuledochie Queen May goes no where, she will be in your faces with her success, you and that d i r t y olosho side chicken Judith Austin can kpai yourself, nobody will miss una, ode promax."

con.c1983 wrote:

"He is fooling himself, common sense is far from him. Queen May can't leave social for them. everyday is embarrassing for him."

missjuma said:

"Social media is not from Nteje, so my Queen May goes nowhere. 💯 Anywhere she stops, we will continue on her behalf. Yul is the biggest joke of this era."

ify_gracefoundme said:

"Na him go run onye ara who born am may will Chace him commot for this social media dey play."

dorisyiba reacted:

"There is one blogger call Queen Omotala adejoke Ak ,she is also a torn in Queen May 's flesh,the kind of things she says,,she should besomeonee."

candyviille:

"This mumu yul is so j0bless, a grown man will wake up on a Monday morning and start shading who pass his entire generation."

bacenjimalo:

"The only thing that is holding yul and judy on this media is divorce that is not yet concluded. If it get done you will not see them their relevance is on Internet because of may."

cakesbyvelvi_festac_lagos said:

" May will continue to succeed in this social media. Right in the eyes of those who want her to f@il. I love the way God is blessing her left, right, centre. Her testimonies are overflowing and i love it.|

May Edochie’s lawyer shares update divorce case with Yul

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie's divorce case is yet to be over as the woman’s lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye, shared new information online.

The legal counsel revealed that the court recently scheduled a mandatory conference for the businesswoman and the filmmaker.

He however pointed out what Yul and May are yet to do to fast-track their martial issue, triggering reactions online.

