Two people were said to have been shot in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun state on Monday, February 17, when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the reinstated council executives resumed.

The crisis was a result of the dispute between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who is currently the minister of Marine and Blue Economy. The duo were at loggerheads over the return of the sacked APC executive to office after the Court of Appeal reinstated them.

According to The Nation, the APC executives resumed office in the early hours of Monday, boosting their regaining control of the local governments as they celebrated their reinstatement.

However, as they left the council premises, they were ambushed by PDP members, leading to gunfire that left two people injured.

Security operatives from the Amotekun Corps later arrived at the scene, but APC members reportedly resisted their intervention.

In Osogbo, APC members took over the secretariat in the Oke-Baale area but after a while, an aide of Governor Ademola Adeleke, Special Adviser on Political Matter, Muniru Raji mobilised against APC members which were resisted.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye later mobilised more members of PDP to the council which chased APC from the council. There were gunshots at the council when they clashed resulting in the shooting of members.

In Ife Central, APC members resumed the council and PDP protested against the action causing heavy gridlock along the Ibadan/Ikire expressway.

There was an uneasy calm in the Obokun council as both APC and PDP members were standing in front of the council which is under lock and key.

In Irewole, APC members resisted resuming office as members of the PDP stood at the council to prevent any invasion.

The former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye led the resumption of the APC council executives into the office in Ilesa East.

Also, ex-lawmaker, Babatunde Komolafe led the resumption of APC executives in Atakunmosa West.

In Olorunda, there was heavy security at the entrance of the secretariat with scores of PDP members led by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Gani Olaoluwa.

