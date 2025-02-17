Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osun state - Music star, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has urged the Osun State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Umar Abba to respect the rule of law.

Davido promised to post the photo of the police Commissioner every day and everywhere over the local government crisis in the state.

He stated this via his Instagram handle Davido, On Monday, February 17, 2025.

"Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuru mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adeleke called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to warn his nephew, the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola

Governor Adeleke accused Oyetola, the former governor of planning to cause mayhem starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

The governor alleged that Oyetola issuing illegal directives to security operatives because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

Nigerians react as Davido threatens Police commissioner

crown_thecook

"Court gave a order for the sacked Apc leader in osun state to resumes. Yes we understand the minister is close to Tinubu and also remember the person you posted here will only take orders from Abuja. Let the court order be followed. In as much we love you obi I think you shouldn’t be getting involved in this. 💯"

sunshi9music

"I don’t think it’s a good legal move insulting a law enforcement officer on social media publicly.. but wetin I know ? 🥱🤭"

kingvibezx

"His greatest achievement is that DAVIDO posted him on his PAGE😂😂"

iamynkay's profile picture

iamynkay

"Aaah this one Wey osapolo don post police, this police own don finish 😂"

blackxcellencee

"We must protect our people!!!! Osun is home state! "✊🏿

sugardestiny_official

"Why is he trying to annoy Davido? We love seeing davido happy and joyful"

steph1oflagos

"Week wey go sweet na from Monday dem dey no!😂😂😂😂 Back to back gist!😂😂

icebeatchillz

"E don happen..thank you baddest for standing up. We rise be showing good examples and by lifting others. Thank you 🙏🏽"

