Reality TV star Deeone has been accused of being gay by media personality Radiogad following his fight with Verydarkman

Radiogad, in a recent post, leaked a video of Deeone discussing his preference for men and his thoughts about it in the country

The radio host went on to lambaste the Big Brother Naija star, stating reasons why he was hiding his relationship with men

Media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, has surprised everyone with claims that reality star Deeone is gay.

He stated this in a recent video that has now circulated on social media, tagged along with his evidence.

Radiogad shares video of Deeone affirming to be gay maid fight with VDM. Credit: @deeonecomedian, @radiogad, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, he released an old clip of Deeone talking about gays. The BBNaija star claimed that he was characterising himself as one and stated reasons he doesn't want to practice it in Nigeria.

According to Radiogad who had earlier dragged Afrobeats star Davido, Deeone is not comfortable practicing it in Nigeria and wishes to travel outside of the country to where it is legal.

This comes after Deeone accused Verydarkman of being gay, which prompted the critic to drag OAP Nedu and expose some of the secrets he told him.

Radiogad captioned his post:

"Evidence don drop o … Deeone na Agay Agay o … Deeworm I pour you and your mama spit for face, for using Nedu & Verydarkman to trend on social media .. Na Ogun go kpai u Deeworm."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to allegations of Deeone being gay.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamynkay said:

"VDM is gathering evidence 😂, he will soon visit Deeworm."

rayzdola wrote:

"See Dee-One wey dey call person gay na him come from the family of Gabriella's."

susaniwinosa said:

"Aha to rest for this social media space na by connection oooo, all my fingers dey pain mi way I take dey type."

ivie_234 wrote:

"What exactly is the deworm content this werey no get work…. As country hard reach…. I saw one video earlier today where oyinbo people was fighting justice for Nigerians… I was surprised."

light__c4 said:

"Hmmmmm interesting and his calling someone else 🤣🤣🤣failed comedian come and see ur self oooo."

big_natio_n reacted:

"Radiogad wetin be your movements name? Abi you Go merge with us ratel movement 😂? Though we no fit give you 100% trust because sometimes truth they hard you to talk. 😂😂But for this one evidence choke."

queen.elisofficial wrote:

"Omo all us Dey pour spit for u and your mama face @comediandeeone 😢 God forbid."

adeolamomohfitnes said:

"This is what he wants so he keeps trending , some ppls have so much low self esteem that the only way they can feel important is when they talk about other people."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, had accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that went viral, the social media figure threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng