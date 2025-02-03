It is no longer news that Nigerian singer Davido failed to bring back home the coveted gramophone from the 67th Grammys edition

His song “Sensational,” featuring Chris Brown and Lojay, was nominated in the Best African Music Performance category

This year marks Davido’s fourth Grammy nod, and the media personality made some heated observations about it

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim professionally known as Radiogad has pleaded with Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido to stop submitting his songs to the Grammys.

The radio host claimed that it was now clear that Davido might never win the most coveted award and noted that the musician has tried his best.

Radiogad argued that the Timeless hitmaker was desperate to the point where the organisers were now aware of it.

According to him, the former DMW boss is not good enough like his colleagues Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems.

Recall that fast-rising artist Tems won the Grammys' Best African Music Performance award, which she dedicated to God and her mother.

The Love Me Jeje crooner beat the likes of Yemi Alade's Tomorrow, Asake's MMS, Chris Brown's Sensational feat Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy's Higher to win the award. While Chris Brown lost the Best African Music Performance to Tems, he won the Best R&B Album for his '11:11′ album.

Concerns over Davido’s health

Radiogad, in his lengthy clip, mentioned that the Grammys isn’t an institution where one can manipulate their way into victory.

He noted that he doesn't want the Afrobeats star to be depressed or get a heart attack.

He however, claimed that the singer has turned into a laughingstock and that it was best for the singer to stay away from the international body.

Watch his video below:

Radio’s take on Davido’s Grammy loss spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mr_white7515 said:

"To be fair Grammy awards is not important. You may no like davido but the guy don’t deserve all this please. He worked hard, he makes people smile through his music, he takes care of people in needs. What makes you guys think without him winning the Grammy he is not a great artist?? Come on mehn."

chrisy_cr7 wrote:

"Na ur papa give wizkid Grammy? You are not even current in the music world 😂😂😂😂 Old G stay humble eh."

iam_djgeorge said:

"Davido is bigger than The diddy’s grammy."

shegunjp wrote:

"Must you win Grammy? See as Africans people value foreign awards more than their own lol. So na foreigners go tell you who is the best musician in your continent Abi?"

richiedollz reacted:

"Instead of us to create our own Grammy here in Africa we dey chase oyibo wey we go teach music."

