Portable has composed a new song for his critics and enemies amid his case with Ogun state government

In a post on his Instagram page, he prayed that God would visit all of them and deal with them

The singer, who was looking pitiable, sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of his post

Controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has sent a daring message to his critics and enemies.

Singer Portable, who has an assault case with the Ogun state government, composed a song for all his distractors.

Portable humbly prays to God in video. Photo credit@portablebaeby

In the video, he wished death on all the people, who have been involved in his case. He was looking pitiable as he sang and asked God to deal with them all.

The Zeh Nation boss also remarked in his song that anyone, who wants to show him pepper, that heaven should deal with them.

Portable sings about his glory

Also in the recording, Portable spoke about his glory. He disclosed his glory belongs to him, so his enemies should allow him to use it.

Portable affirmed that God was the owner of money, but it was his creations that are spending it.

Recall that amid his assault case, Portable had to beg the Ogun state government. He went as far as calling on President bola Tinubu to beg Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor, on his behalf.

His first wife, Bewaji also pleaded on his behalf with the government and shared the reason he should be forgiven.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@gold1queen reacted:

"Are you sure you are eating?"

@sodikay.1 commented:

"Ajeee you come day fine ooooo Abi no be Portable you to fine Ajeee."

@demniso wrote:

"If you don smoke your igbo like this na pajawiri song you go dey sing."

@ahmsluis shared:

"Your years dey increase no worry. Afar tailor for prison dey find u ooo for measurement."

@bolajitemmys said:

"You never still go collect your 2 portion."

@naymus15 stated:

"Make this guy no dey show this fave for camera again jhare….Kileleyiii bayiiii."

@oluomo_dhe_legitplug wrote:

"Bruh thought money is everything, you dy whyne Peace of Mind."

@relex__ex shard:

"Elizabeth!!! You still get time to dye your hair. God Abeg!!! Freedom soo.

@iam_ayom sated:

"Alaye all this song wey u dey sing no dey make sense @ all nobody dey beef u na u & government get issue leave social media & face reality."

White woman begs for Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured an English woman pleading for Portable weeks after the singer and his men assaulted some officials of Ogun state.

In the recording, the woman said that she had advice for the people in Nigeria, and spoke about Portable.

Fans laughed at the woman in the comment section and shared their takes about her move and video. Some suggested that she was Elizabeth Joyce on Portable's Instagram handle.

