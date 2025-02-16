Nigerians have dug an old video of comedian Deeone acting and confessing his interest in being gay after he accused VDM of being the same

The reality star had claimed that VDM had been sleeping with men, and he also claimed that he had proof of what he said

His actions and all he said in the old video sparked reactions among fans in the comments section of the post

An old video of ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martins, better known as Deeone, has surfaced online amid his controversial interview.

Legit.ng reported that Deeone had claimed to have evidence that social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, sleeps with men. He showed an OAP a video on his phone, and it sparked reactions online.

Deeone's video about being gay is trending amid his fight with VDM. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@comediandeeone

A few days after the interview, Nigerians dug up an old video of Deeone acting and desiring to be gay.

In the recording, he said if anyone wanted to arrest him, he had a lot of names to mention. He also disclosed that they all would go down together. The comedian also mentioned in the video that he wasn't gay before.

Deeone speaks for gays

In the video, the funnyman said that in some countries, such was allowed. He affirmed that people cannot be castigated.

Recall that Deeone had granted another interview with Television Continental where he apologised to Nedu after he quit the Honest Bunch podcast as one of its hosts.

Deeone also confessed to have set VDM up by using Nedu. He added that he knew VDM was not a sincere person, and he decided to unveil the truth behind his personality.

See the video below:

What Nigerians said about Deeone's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the comedian and what he said. Here are some of the comments:

@kelzi_samuellar reacted:

"E be like say na him be the actual geyyy."

@intn_____1 shared:

"This guy don hustle sha, belike na now the hustle dey pay na why him dey put more effort."

@holly_molly_ykt commented:

"E fit be say na video of him and VDM na why werey no wan release am Olofo Omo."

@officialyellowfish wrote:

"See who wan bring evidence , he own don land."

@mr_white7515 said:

"Dee-one supported Bobrisky- he ran out of the country. De-one supported lil_smart- he's in prison. De-one supported mercy chinwo-she's in eww. De-one went to honest bunch podcast-nedu get fired to resign. Indeed de-one is the problem here, he's a bad luck, miscreant, in all ramifications, his name will be change to De-worm cause he have ripped a lot of careers into extinction."

@richieray_19 reacted:

"Pueh I pour you spit for face."

Deeone brags about himself, colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who were still relevant today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comments section.

