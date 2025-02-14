Deeone was recently a guest on a radio show following his viral podcast with Nedu Wazobia

The BBNaija star also spoke about Verydarkman while sharing his evidence against the social media critic with an OAP

Deeone's alleged evidence against VDM has spurred reactions from many Nigerians, who continue to share their opinion

Comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, recently shared his evidence against social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman with a radio presenter on an on-air show.

Deeone, who has repeatedly dragged VDM after making a bold claim about the critic being into men on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, went live while speaking on Naija FM, a radio station in Nigeria.

The former BBNaija star when asked for his evidence against VDM, moved close to the radio presenter while showing him his phone including his proof about the social media critic lifestyle.

Deeone could be heard asking the radio presenter if he could see VDM in the video, which the latter affirmed it was the critic.

The BBNaija also said he is happy VDM refused to respond to him, stating that he would soon him if he did.

"If verydarkman talks about I will sue him," he said.

Deeone revealed that he only wants Verydarkman to change, adding that he doesn't hate the critic . "All I am doing is correction," he said.

Watch Deeone's video as he speaks about VDM's about others on radio show:

Below is a clip from Deeone's Instagram live where he spoke about VDM:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VDM threw subtle shades at Deeone as he finally responded to the BBNaija reality star.

Reactions as Deeone provides his evidence against VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Deeone's video, read the comments below:

_veeveeann read:

"Deeone post ham if e sure for you, show evidence."

owen99dc:

"Oga u no get any evidence For u to have a prove show us the full video."

israelite__james:

"That man better mind the way him go talk put for the matter before vdm go come for u."

rarelyseenx2093:

"That means u deh support gay if u no fit boastfully broadcast the video. Ur life don spoil bro."

mrhorlic:

"Still NO EVIDENCE Just Post the evidence and use emoji cover the other person face as he covered yours on the Podcast reaction."

yungeplus:

"The interviewer wan say “but” then u rush cut am off. B like u no really show dat one any better evidence coz if na better evidence he reaction for tell. Oga continue to mention names say make dem join u fight. Try call Obama n Kamala join next time."

lifeofzamani_:

"Still no evidence, show us the video,obviously the presenter wanted to counter you by saying “but” and you shut him up."

Deeone asks VDM to leave Nedu

In other news via Legit.ng, Deeone responded to VDM after the social critic dragged Nedu Wazobia over his podcast.

Recall that Deeone went on the show to expose certain things about the activist.

Deeone went online to blast VDM and asked him to face him squarely while calling him more names.

