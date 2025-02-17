Singer Tems' music visual for her song Boy O Boy recently trended on social media over her display in a clip

The highlight from the video was when the latest Nigerian Grammy Awards winner was seen carrying a man effortless

This saw netizens throwing subtle shades at music star Wizkid who had attempted to lift Tems during a joint stage performance

Grammy Award winner Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems has stirred reactions following the release of a music video for her newly released song.

Tems, who won the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy recently dropped a new jam dubbed Boy O Boy, alongside a music video.

Tems seen carrying a man in her new music video.

However, a clip from the music video which she shared on her Instagram page was the highlight.

The clip showed the moment Tems was seen carrying a hefty man effortlessly while walking.

Her display in the video caught many of her fans and followers unaware as they shared their thoughts about the video.

Netizens throw shades at Wizkid over Tems' video

Tems' music video saw some netizens recalling the moment Afrobeats star Wizkid attempted to carry Tems during one of his O2 concerts in December 2021.

Wizkid appeared to have let go of Tems after his effort failed.

Reacting to the video on X, formerly Twitter, some netizens have been using the line 'see who Wizkid wan carry' to throw shades at the Star Boy Entertainment label boss.

Others who, however, found the video unbelievable suggested artificial intelligence may have been used to create the part where Tems was seen carrying a man.

Recall that comedian AY Live and Yul Edochie's estranged wife May Edochie were the news after an AI video of them kissing onboard a private jet emerged online.

Watch Tems' clip of her carrying a man below:

Read more reactions to the video below:

mikehamofficial said:

"Carrying that brotha like a new born.. Tems strong as hell."

l_quaye reacted:

"Tems girl how much you lift?? cuz no way we picking men up in 2025!"

mauricelhardwick commented:

"You carried me like a baby ya strong..can I get a pillow next time them streets cold lol."

TheDamiForeign wrote

"See who Wizkid bin wan carry."

BowySouth9285 commented:

"If nor be too swallow way tems dey eat, tell me how she go take carry full grown man like this."

iamlasswell said:

"If reverse was the case that day Tems go fit fold wizkid throw am up oh."

dorcasalao9 reacted:

"Photoshopped No be so them dey carry person."

jamyb_ronmusic said:

"WOW your song is really lovely to the soul, you know what to me you are one of the best African lady musical ever."

axu.oye reacted:

"real question is how’d you carry that boy."

Tems announces co-ownership of San Diego FC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that became the co-owner of San Diego FC located in California, United States.

The singer announced the good news in a video shared via the football club's official page.

This saw Tems' fans in and outside Nigeria congratulating her on her newest feat.

