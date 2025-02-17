Nigerian singer Teni has left fans and netizens emotional after her surprise visit to her alma mater and also her late father's school

The Afrobeats talent, who was once a student of the renowned Apata Memorial, located at Ire-Akari Estate Isolo Lagos, stormed the school premises dressed in their uniform

Videos from the occasion captured the heartwarming moments Teni shared with the pupils and also the sponsorship she gave out

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, recently pulled a surprise visit to her alma mater, Apata Memorial, also owned by her late father, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata.

The singer, who has been sharing love for the Valentine’s season, decided to wear a customised school uniform of Apata Memorial before she stormed into the school premises.

Teni sings and dances with students at late father's school, Apata Memorial. Credit: @tenientertainer

Upon seeing the Afrobeats talent, the pupils were excited and shocked as they screamed at the top of their voices.

Teni interacted with the young champs and told them that she was once a pupil like them in this same institution.

She asked for the best singer in the school, and a couple of students came out as they all performed and danced to her latest hit song, Money.

The Billionaire hitmaker was impressed by one of the singers who scored her song in a perfect pitch. She went on to promise to pay her school fees. The stylish songstress extended her largesse to paying the selected student's first-year university fee.

Teni’s visit to her alma mater spurs reactions online

ladetheplug_ wrote:

"That girl deserves a spot in her vocal team."

iamchazz1 said:

The third singer is teni version look alike 😂 and she still pass the text."

obaksolo reacted:

"So this Monday Morning Teni choose to cut ONIONS."

bedazzledbyflo:

"The SS3 girl got me tearing up 🫂 and her voice gave me goose pimples."

honeypot.arewa:

"Dem say if you Dey pray to see Asherkine use style Dey observe Teni too/"

coyman_gcfrn said:

"That girl is ur twin, what a voice she's got."

big___tunmi___gnf reacted:

"That third girl sound beautiful with her vocal I think this is teni junior so lovely voice."

phunmi007 said:

"Teni be making us tear up and emotional lately !!🥲… Goodluck to her in Babcock."

mubson_zamani wrote:

"Who else noticed that.. most of the fat people have the best voice."

traqman said:

"Teni is doing something special with her organic storytelling approach to music promotion. So beautiful to watch. E be like make this series no end lol."

