Ayo Makun, widely called AY Comedian has reacted to a viral video of him and Yul Edochie's ex-wife May

Recall that the movie stars went on a lavish trip to London in a private jet to promote their new movie

However, internet people wasted no time in generating an AI video that presented AY and May in a different light while on the trip

Nigerians were shocked to see the new clip of Ayo Makun and May Edochie that has been making the rounds on social media.

It is no news that AY and May Edochie recently worked together on a movie project "The Waiter" which they have been aggressively promoting on and off social media.

They recently travelled to London in a PJ to further promote the movie, with their posts going viral. However, the same post has recirculated social media, only with a difference this time.

AY comedian shared a post regarding an AI-generated clip of him and May Edochie. Credit: aycomedian, @mayyuledochie

The new clip, sighted by Legit.ng and posted by AY saw both actors kissing while on the luxury jet.

Reacting to the clip that has now generated an online clamour, AY Comedian wrote:

"Dear Online Innovators, As the future leaders and change-makers of Nigeria, I urge you to channel your immense creative talents toward building a better nation rather than tearing each other down. Nigeria is rich with potential, and your unique skills—be it in art, music, technology, or entrepreneurship—can be pivotal in driving positive change.

"Instead of using your creativity to undermine those who are working hard to improve their lives and contribute to society, let’s focus on uplifting one another. It’s essential to recognize that every action has consequences. When we choose to sabotage others, we only perpetuate a cycle of negativity and destruction."

"At what point will we realize that unity and collaboration will yield far greater results than division? The other time, it was the poor @alex_unusual who is yet to come out of all the lies and narratives meted out on her person for choosing to always be a support a family who were a major part of her brand growth. Must you all chase away everyone working with me or trying to earn an honest living through me?"

See the viral video here:

Reactions trail AY, May Edochie's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@julietibrahim:

"Lord have mercy."

@ritadominic:

"AI is a dangerous tool."

@iamnasboi:

"Omo I’m in shock, trust gullible people to believe."

@pricelesshairs:

"I have never seen anything like this since I was born."

@uleoma1:

"🤦🏾‍♀️ I’m glad AI has yet to correctly replicate the fingers and toes because it’s getting scarier and scarier every day!"

@dadziel1:

"Please, a request, Sir, can you use some of these N0nsense bloggers on Facebook as a scapegoat."

@dadziel1:

"Thank you for addressing this matter 👏👏👏. They can never destroy the friendship between your family and Queen May."

AY officially addresses having a child

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian stand-up comedian AY Makun officially spoke up about the rumours of him having a son out of his matrimonial home.

The humour merchant spurred speculation days ago after he shared a picture of a young man to celebrate his 17-year-old birthday.

During his recent AY Live show, the comic actor brought out the young boy to reveal further details on their blood ties."

