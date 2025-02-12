Singer Tems has announced that she has joined the league of football owners in a new video making the rounds online

In the recording, she was seen with members of her football club as she shared the reason for making the move

Fans were excited about Tem's feat that they congratulated her and shared their good wishes about her club

Grammy Award winner, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, has become the co-owner of San Diego FC located in California, United States.

The singer announced the good news in a video shared on the official Instagram page of the football club.

According to her, she has always loved soccer. Tems affirmed that she used to watch her brother and his friends play football.

The Love Me Jeje crooner remarked that the game would give an opportunity for talents in the youths to emerge, most especially with the help of dream academy.

Tems shares anticipation

In the recording, Tems, who marked her mother's birthday on Grammy Award stage, said that she was anticipating the first match of the football club.

She disclosed that the match would take place at Snapdragon stadium in San Diego, California, US.

The recording also captured the moment that Tems was being decorated and welcomed to her football club.

She also took pictures with some team members and officials of the club.

Recall that some Nigerian celebrities including Don Jazzy, Big Brother Naija's Tacha, Burna Boy are all football club owners in Nigeria.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tems' video

Reactions have trailed the video of Tems becoming a football owner. Here are some of the comments below:

@dpotterscatering reacted:

"Smart move."

@somidax stated:

"Great business, this is what is needed and get a local one in Nigeria."

@smilinbubbles noted:

"The biggest and smartest Deal."

@iamnyinye shared:

"Smart babe."

@olakz_ride stated:

"That’s a huge step, congratulations Tems."

@giftedchiamaka_ said:

"Wow this is big."

@akintimi said:

"Make una no attack her nah soccer dey dem call ham for us."

BBNaija's Tacha hunts for players

Legit.ng had reported that the former housemate, Tacha, had officially unveiled her football club and called for players to join the team.

In a post on social media, she noted that she was looking for players to join the team as she was ready to redefine the game.

The reality star shared the juicy offer she had for each player at the end of each tournament and that of the coach.

