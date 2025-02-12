Verydarkman’s fight with renowned podcaster Nedu has roped in more people as young female influencer Jojooflele accused by the latter cries out to the public

Recall that the internet critic promised to release a list of female celebrities the OAP exploited romantically and started with Jojooflele

In a triggering clip making the rounds online, Jojooflele sheds hot tears as she addresses the relationship she had with media personality

Rising Nigerian influencer Jossyniesnie, popularly known as Jojooflele, has addressed the allegations made against her by popular online critic Verydarkman (VDM), whose real name is Martins Otse.

Recall that VDM promised to reveal the names and faces of celebrities and young talents OAP Nedu reportedly slept with.

According to him, these names were provided by the media personality during a particular period he tried associating with him.

The identity the internet critic first disclosed was Jojooflele, whom he claimed was a mere pass time for the podcaster.

Jojooflele denies allegations

In a new video making the rounds online, the young influencer argued that she has worked very hard for her brand for someone else to take the glory.

She however revealed that Nedu has never contributed or helped her career before and attributed that to popular celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut.

She denied having an affair with the radio present and revealed that she had only done 2 skits with him in the past.

Watch her talk below:

Lady accused of sleeping with Nedu trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

coalcitygist wrote:

"hen she said that she have work so hard, Many won’t understand that statement but the LEGENDS."

tiger_vibez said:

"My ex-gf deliberately knack her cousin bro 4 different times, different days. Even when we were together. After crying down rain and denying nothing happens. She still later confessed and apologized after much much. Me I no dey believe people once they start crying. Just talk say na true or na lie, then move in with your business. Crying makes it all look real."

memeslope said:

"U never do anything with nedu but u don follow ham do 2 skit 😂oya nah."

mills_mills10:

"Ah never hear VDM lie for this internet sha ..VDM don’t talk without evidence and when he’s not sure ..but sorry say this bullet hit you ."

weteyenper wrote:

"Target lawsuit on Nedu… truth will be out… according to VDM he said Nedu told him. There is no fire without a smoke."

queenadam said:

"Single tears I never see , I just dey zoom dey go, na bra u no wear I come see."

feetyfear said:

"Crying without tears says it all."

VDM roars at Nedu over podcast

In a previous report by Legit.ng, online critic Verydarkman was still out to deal with Nedu after he hosted comedian Deeone on his podcast, The Honest Bunch.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, accused VDM of being involved in gay relationships.

Reacting to the allegation that has gone viral, the social media sensation threatened to spill some secrets Nedu told him about some top female celebrities.

