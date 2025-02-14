Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt prayer to God

The celebrity disk jockey took to her social media pages to share her wish for next year’s Valentine

DJ Cuppy’s posts went viral on social media and it raised a series of touching and encouraging reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Ifeoluwa aka DJ Cuppy, has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special prayer to God.

On February 14, 2025, the celebrity disk jockey took to her official social media pages to tell God what she wanted from Him on the day dedicated to lovebirds.

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy prays to God for a husband on Valentine's Day. Photos: @cuppymusic

DJ Cuppy, who has always been open about her relationship status and her desire to get married, prayed to God to spend her next Valentine as a married woman.

She wrote on her X page:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried. Lord, do your thing!”

See DJ Cuppy’s tweet below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy shares Valentine's prayer

DJ Cuppy’s heartfelt prayer to God on Valentine’s Day went viral on social media and raised the emotions of fans. Several of them were sympathetic towards the billionaire’s daughter’s plight and joined her in prayer.

Mezie Abia told Cuppy that God would not find her a husband and advised her to use her femininity.

Edmund Akintunde said Amen to Cuppy’s prayer for a husband.

This tweep commented on how a rich kid like Cuppy is bothered about marriage compared to her poor counterparts.

Otumba 1 advised DJ Cuppy to open her heart to love.

This tweep assured DJ Cuppy that a patient dog eats the fattest bone.

Slice_of_heaven_1111 said:

“God please listen to our sweet cuppys prayer 🙏.”

_amiee.swt wrote:

“God will do it ❤️.”

Mamasitah_ said:

“Amen cuppy Amen 🙏 since you desire it may it come with ease ❤️.”

Jummie010 said:

“Amen. From your mouth to God’s ears..”

Phd.dropout wrote:

“Lord don do him thing. Na you no wan follow God's will.”

Beautydunkwu said:

“If Cuppy pray who I be 😂.”

DJ Cuppy speaks about her busy life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy had opened up on how busy her life had become and how it was on another level compared to what she experienced in the past.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life.

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptized, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

