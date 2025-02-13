Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has caused a stir with her appreciation message to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

During Priscilla’s second proposal gathering, Toyin Abraham gave a speech where she thanked the bride for not bringing pregnancy home before marriage

Toyin Abraham’s statement raised mixed feelings from Nigerians after the video went viral on social media

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham gave a speech at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s second proposal party and her comments raised mixed feelings.

The filmmaker who recently flew to Tanzania to celebrate Priscy and Juma Jux’s union, appreciated the bride for not getting pregnant before marriage.

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham thanks Priscy Ojo for not getting pregnant before marriage. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @its.priscy

In a video from the occasion making the rounds, Toyin Abraham thanked Priscilla for making them proud and not putting them to shame by bringing home pregnancy.

The Return of Alakada star said that Priscilla was appreciated for completing her studies and bringing home a good man. Toyin Abraham then proceeded to pray for the bride and groom.

In Yoruba, she said in part:

“Thank you for making us proud, thank you for not putting us to shame, thank you for not bringing home pregnancy, thank you for completing your studies and bringing a good man home to us. You came here by yourself, but when you’re coming back home to greet us, you would have been more than this, they won’t send your corpse home. This one you have done, it will be your only marriage forever, sadness won’t be with you, and you won’t enter your husband’s house and bring sadness to him. Anybody who thinks negative towards you, negativity will befall them.”

Watch the full video here:

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham’s comment about Priscy

The video of Toyin Abraham thanking Priscy for not getting pregnant before getting married went viral online and it was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Ahronky said:

“Over sabi aunty 😂😂😂.”

Ennypeach03 wrote:

“You don’t need to stress urself before you know them in d family,OVERSABI AUNTY😂.”

Omni_stitches_ said:

“I didn't know pregnancy was shame.”

Princess_obehi said:

“Not everything should come out of your mouth. E come be like you Dey shade her mama boyfriend pikin. Think before you talk.”

Mrs_kelles said:

“Wow so pregnancy now shame now ?”

Bee_vibenom said:

“Lol prostinor 2 deh work .”

Oluwatumininumogbonjubola wrote:

“Amen Congratulations beautiful family.”

Wummypretty5 said:

“Over happy for you guys 💕.”

Hey_ayoni_ said:

“Prayer woman 😍.”

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux's 1st meeting trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of the first time Priscy Ojo and her husband Juma Jux met was shared online.

The couple met in Kigali and Juma Jux could not get his eyes off Priscy as they had a fun time with their friends.

They hung out on other occasions before the Tanzanian singer decided to seal his relationship with his lover.

