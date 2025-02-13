Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has penned down an appreciation note after her daughter, Priscilla’s wedding

Priscilla recently got married to Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux, and the occasion took over social media

In an emotional post, Iyabo Ojo inspired single mothers as she explained how her faith has been rewarded

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s appreciation post after her daughter Priscilla’s wedding has touched the hearts of fans.

A day after Priscilla’s second proposal event to her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo poured out her heart in an emotional post.

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's appreciation post after her daughter's wedding.

The mum of two was in her feelings as she inspired single mothers with her message on her Instagram page. She thanked her daughter, Priscilla, for making her proud.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she is overwhelmed with joy and gratitude over her daughter’s marriage milestone. The movie star noted that she had spoken to God and he listened to every word.

Not stopping there, Priscilla’s mother addressed those who had witnessed her struggles and told them that there was light at the end of the tunnel. According to Iyabo Ojo, she is happy that many single mothers have found inspiration in her story.

Iyabo Ojo wrote in part:

“To all of you who've witnessed my journey, my struggles, and my triumphs. Years ago, I'd say, 'You'll pass through tunnels, but have faith; there's light ahead.' I was preaching to myself, building my own faith. And I'm glad that many of you, especially single mothers, have found hope and inspiration in my journey.

"Today, I'm proud to say that my faith has been rewarded. I thank God for bringing an amazing son, @juma_jux, into our family.”

Read Iyabo Ojo’s full post below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo’s appreciation post

Iyabo Ojo’s appreciation post after Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding was met with touching reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say:

Jennifer_nedu said:

“Me sef im happy for them because e no easy ❤️.”

Tolzz_beautyline said:

“She has always wanted her to marry early 😍God indeed answered her prayers 👏.”

Jumoke_fadele said:

“Joy of motherhood ❤️❤️❤️.”

Ipanuje said:

“Why am I teary? God bless your home.”

Maggitherealtor wrote:

“Proud mom moment 😍.”

Bougee__mimi said:

“The fact that aunty Ìyabo kept saying she wanted her to get married early 🫂❤️God is good.”

Blaack__diamondd said:

“Every mother’s joy 😍. May our mothers be present and healthy when it’s time to reap the fruits of their labor, amen 🙏🏾.”

Yes__lilly said:

“Am happy for her and pray all the single mothers in the whole world experience this type of joy & more in Jesus name Amen, congratulations.”

Weightlossproducts9ja wrote:

“As a Single mom I am. And all I have seen people Written badly about single mothers, and them raising kids, I can tell you I totally relate to where her Joy is coming from. The Journey never seems easy, till it gets to the time to reap the fruit of your labour then you'll realise God never abandoned you and your kids. My Ernest prayers is that priscy and her husband live a fulfilling marriage life. Congratulations ❤️.”

Poshest_hope wrote:

“She’s proved that children can be raised well regardless of being groomed by a single mom or married parents. Happy for her.”

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux's 1st meeting trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of the first time Priscy Ojo and her husband Juma Jux met was shared online.

The couple met in Kigali and Juma Jux could not get his eyes off Priscy as they had a fun time with their friends.

They hung out on other occasions before the Tanzanian singer decided to seal his relationship with his lover.

