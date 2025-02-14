Yul Edochie’s estranged wife May Edochie took netizens unawares for the Valentines season celebration

The mother of three, in a contentious post addressed married couples on the love occasion as she sent a warning to them

However, what stood out for many was the custom the influencer wore in her recent as she held out a gun, triggering reactions online

Nigerian businesswoman May Edochie made headlines on Valentine's Day due to a controversial post she shared on social media.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, May, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, had teamed up with popular comedian Nasboi for a recent skit.

May Edochie warms couples on Valentines Day. Credit: @may_yuledochie

The mum of three sent a warning message to married couples and divorcees. This prompted the attention received for the role she perfectly executed in the comic clip.

In a recent clip she shared on Valentines Day 2025, May still rocking her costume from the skit shoot, reminded couples that she is keeping her eyes on them.

In her caption, she wrote:

“I told you all not to mess with me. Happy Val people! From the Queen. I’m just a call away. I didn’t see the end coming tho.”

See her post below:

May Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pricelesshairs said:

"Guys na Misiano insert that song cos I know the world will say I’m the one… Nigerians, I was not there when this was done 😂😂😂, @cutemisianoskincare see wetin u do.. better own up ."

ojeluwastudios said:

"Super talented Queen May for a reason, we never saw it coming😂😂...love you 💗 happy Valentine's Day."

bensonokonkwo wrote:

"Happy Valentine's day daughter of grace."

umuaka_ndukwe siad:

"Akwa ugo, national treasure,agagba idu nwanyioma."

talllafrida reacted:

"Who watch more than 8 times like me. Happy Valentine's Day queen of all queen."

countonwendy said:

"My sophisticated Queen May take your flowers 💐 you’re so versatile and gorgeous."

lymiwe wrote:

"My fave just Dey give me joy ajeh 🔥💃🏻💃🏻 but wait oh my Queen na shoot sight or which way."

feimajay said:

"If you like shoot us we go still wake up give you Valentine hug 🤗 because we love die."

ugebe said:

"Oginikwa? May with AK47."

