As 2024 is coming to an end, disc jockey Cuppy has shared what she has dropped and is not willing to carry on to the next year

In a tweet, she shared how she preferred to stay true to herself and how she would not abandon her true self

The billionaire daughter also revealed the places she did not see the need to discard her true nature

Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has shared how she would not stay in any room, conversation, platform, or relationship that requires her to abandon herself.

She noted that she used to tolerate places that required her to abandon her true self but she was now done with it.

Some netizens encouraged her to stay true to herself and not diminish her self-esteem. However, a few of her fans informed her about the importance of adjusting herself for the people she loves.

Cuppy, who is the second daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has often been in the news for her works and her relationship status. While some of her fans have encouraged her to settle down, others said that she was fine as a single lady.

See DJ Cuppy's tweet below:

Reactions as Cuppy stays true to herself

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as DJ Cuppy says she won't abandon herself.

@Luckyflows:

"We all need to be accommodating to change if it has to do with keeping someone that makes us happy. If we refuse to change, the world would be a very difficult place. Imagine a world where everyone do as they please because they do not want to change for anyone."

@SimoncoleB:

"Just be you Cuppy. That's all that matters. I think you have a good heart and you are a good person. You really did not need to explain to anyone."

@LordHKN_:

"Nobody cares about this information you just dropped but I understand you sha."

@Davis_Brains:

"The real you is what matters."

@kayodemotoye:

"Anything that diminishes your self-esteem is not worth it."

@MorganK60341

"Na when una no see man una go dey do self-love."

