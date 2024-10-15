DJ Cuppy has opened up on how busy her life has become and how it is on another level compared to what she experienced in the past

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptized, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God

Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has spoken about why she has always been busy.

DJ Cuppy speaks about her busy routine and God's intentions for her. Image credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

She noted that in recent times, her busy life has had a purpose, and she is selective with her time. She added that God is leading her to new heights, and she is ready for all that God has in store for her.

Cuppy, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, got baptized some months ago and a ceremony was held which had her parents in attendance.

Since she dedicated her life to Jesus Christ, she has often spoken about the peace and satisfaction she experiences. Besides, her father said he was proud of his daughter's decision.

See DJ Cuppy's post below:

Fans comment on Cuppy's Godly life

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to DJ Cuppy's post below:

@l.tobiloba:

"This life of yours that you have given to Christ, May no Ryan in human form take it back."

@stephbusari

"God is always intentional. Go get it."

@therealubamara:

"Ok. I'm so taggin' along with you on this new era journey, and excited at what GOD is doing in you, through you and with you. You go girl!! GOD does not disappoint HIS own."

@jobzonequote:

"The one and only prettiest LOML. Fantastic! You've said it all. May God keep doing great things in your life."

@engr.chijioke:

"You got this!!! No body can do it better than you."

@hallgate_realtors:

"God is your strength."

DJ Cuppy speaks about Nigeria

Earlier, Cuppy had opened up on what she thought about Nigeria as the country marked its 64th Independence Day.

She said she was aware that the country was facing several challenges, but one could not deny that Nigeria was filled with hope.

According to the billionaire's daughter, anywhere she goes, she carries the country with pride, and she shares a prayer for her nation.

