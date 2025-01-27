Blogger Stella Dimoko has shared a claim about 2Baba's wife and actress Annie Idibia's current location and her health status

The controversial blogger also claimed Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa have been taking care of Annie Idibia

This is coming after a series of posts of Toke Makinwa publicly lashing out at 2Baba for announcing his separation from the actress

More details surrounding Innocent Idibia 2Baba's separation from Annie Idibia have emerged on social media as controversial blogger Stella Dimoko dropped an update about the music star's wife's whereabouts.

Recall that 2Baba caused an uproar with his announcement on social media, adding that he and Annie were walking through their divorce process.

Stella Dimoko claims Annie Idibia is in a bad state. Credit: annieidibia1/officialstelladimokokorkus

Source: Instagram

The music star faced backlash from Nigerians including media personality Toke Makinwa who slammed him publicly.

Responding directly to the video shared by 2Baba online, where he made the controversial divorce announcement, Toke wrote drummed support for Annie while slamming the singer.

Stella Dimoko drops update about Annie Idibia

The controversial blogger claimed Annie Idibia was currently in a rehabilitation centre while stressing that her health status was in a bad state.

"Actress Annie Idibia is in a very bad state and allegedly currently in Rehab," she said.

According to Stella Dimoko, insiders revealed Annie's condition was very bad. Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage and Media personality Toke Makinwa were alleged to be two people currently taking care of her.

"May God heal her. This is a developing story," Stella wrote.

See Stella Dimoko's post about 2Baba's Annie Idibia's alleged whereabouts, and health status below:

Reactions trail alleged update about Annie Idibia

Several netizens continue to express concern for the actress and mother of two, while others showered praises on Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage for coming through for Annie Idibia.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

am_amilly reacted:

"Dear Tiwa and Toke. Thank you for being there for Annie."

enna__ameh said:

"This is Likely Very True Cos i just saw on Toke's story she is Hanging out with Annie's Daughter and Tiwa's Son. Glad she has strong women like these Two Holding her Strong... Prayers Going up For this Family."

pennymo_09 commented:

"I don’t even know why I just teared up, I hope she finds peace and healing."

house_of_raffia said:

"She will heal and come out stronger."

teejolly reacted

"Glad she has people in her corner. I hope she heals and get over this drama."

madunora_ify reacted:

"That marriage was enough to wreck her... May God heal everyone involved."

stelladivalicious said:

"Wife in Rehab and husband out here saying he's filed for divorce... Even if you no love her again, you can't even outlook and keep quiet just for your kids? Na wa truly there's a thin line between love and hate."

peps.sprayer commented:

"That is why i love queen May. Stood her ground and kicked those two nuisances. Now see her glowing and thriving..."

Annie Idibia, 2Baba's old video resurfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old video of the couple giving relationship tips resurfaced online.

In the throwback video, Annie acknowledged they quarrel like everyone in relationships.

She, however, stressed that she and the music star had made a promise about not leaving each other.

