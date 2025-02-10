Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gushed over her father on social media after he picked her from the airport

The young billionaire’s wife finally returned from London and she posted a photo and video of her dad with her at the airport

The heartwarming display between Regina Daniels and her father got several social media users talking

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, is making headlines after a rare photo and video of him were posted on social media.

Just recently, the billionaire’s wife returned to Nigeria after her trip to London and her father was at the airport to welcome her.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two posted a series of photos of herself on the aeroplane. However, what stood out to fans was the photo and video she posted of her father.

Nigerians react to photo and video of Regina Daniels' father. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In one snap, Regina Daniels was seen smiling for a photo with her dad and comedian Ayo ‘AY’ Makun. Another post showed a video of the young actress embracing her father while taking a photo and acknowledging that he was being shy.

Recall that in 2019, the actress' dad, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, reportedly clashed with Regina Daniels' mum, Rita, over their daughter's marriage to Ned Nwoko, whom he claimed was too old and that he was uninformed about the marriage.

See the heartwarming displays below:

Reactions to snaps of Regina Daniels with her father

The photo and video of Regina Daniels with her father at the airport got several netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say:

Juliet_asuquo said:

“Daddy is shy😂😂😂 daddy no want wahala.”

Kpale_of_abuja said:

“So beautiful 😍.”

Chocolate_bambie wrote:

“Your Daddy and your husband who’s older baby 😍.”

Val_loveday said:

“Premium daddy 😍.”

Patty__sparkles wrote:

“Mama of the good life❤️.”

Ria_longyil said:

“Outfit looks really good on you ma'am 😍.”

Weightlossproducts9ja said:

“Ur kid sister is Your Dad's twinnie. Nice ur dad ❤️”

Ifeorahokwie said:

“No be that their father be this? Oga has changed 😮.”

Momi_training_gh said:

“Destiny looks like daddy.”

Okaforrita735 said:

“God bless you daddy.”

Osas_edade said:

“Papa ragina hungar de show for he body.”

Regina Daniels says she'd donate kidney to Ned instead of her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels stated that she would rather give a kidney to Ned Nwoko, the father of her children, than to her biological father.

Regina was confronted with a tough question about organ donation during a conversation on a movie set.

According to the young star, if her father and the father of her children were in a hospital at the same time due to kidney complications, she would instead save her husband for the benefit of her sons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng