Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has reacted on social media after Naira Marley reposted a video of her dancing to his song

Recall that Ayra Starr and others who danced to the music star’s song came under fire on social media

However, Regina Daniels seemed unbothered and she doubled down by reposting the video while taunting her critics

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has fired back at those criticising her for dancing to singer, Naira Marley’s song on social media.

Just recently, Regina posted a video on TikTok of her dancing to the blacklisted musician’s track and Naira Marley reposted the clip on his official X page.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels taunts critics of her dancing to Naira Marley's song. Photos: @regina.daniels, @nairamarley

Naira Marley did this in the wake of Ayra Starr coming under fire for dancing to the same song. This also raised some criticism for the young Nollywood actress.

Shortly after, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to taunt her critics. The mum of two made sure to repost the video on the platform and she accompanied it with a caption telling people to judge her.

In her words:

“To dey explain myself na a lot of work 😔 Abeg judge me 🤭.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels taunts critics

Regina Daniels’ response to the critics of her dancing to Naira Marley’s song raised mixed comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say:

Topshot0312 said:

“You shld care especially when a life was bullied to de@th! Let’s be sensitive pls.”

Thatgirlomoope said:

“Finist🥰❤️,exactly what vbm say “make wati happen to others no happen to person where you love”..playing naira Marley song especially when there are dissing ayra star is not giving.”

Iykemerit08 said:

“Insult her from today to tommorrow call her small girl because u feel say u senior her ...it won't remove d fact that she is a senator's wife , an executive producer, a CEO, a landlady , and owners of lots of luxury cars , she dey enter private jet anyhow she likes , go to meetings with important dignitries in the society .....B4 u insult Regina and call her small girl make sure u are up to her standard otherwise shut up age is not achievement go hustle.”

Waveboi_042 wrote:

“I guess you just want to Trend because you see that Ayra is trending 😂.”

Grow_with_buttercakes wrote:

“You like unhealthy attention.”

Marcel_timaya wrote:

“You too like Unhealthy Trend .. Tomorrów you TIE WRAPPER to advice WHO as what ur Elders or youth when you are done Gaslighting Them with insensítive Post 😮.”

Official_abulegend wrote:

“Some werey go come here now say dem wan cancel Regina for dancing to naira song 😂.”

Kingsolohitz1 said:

“@regina.daniels na who don see food Chop belle full go judge you... Wetin dey wan Yan wey u never hear before ❤️ enjoy yourself 💯.”

Lil Smart arrested for defaming Naira Marley

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police announced Lil Smart's arrest days after netizens declared him missing on social media.

On February 6, 2025, a press statement was issued by the police, and it was revealed that Lil Smart was arrested after a petition was filed against him by singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

According to the police, Lil Smart was arrested for alleged criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and falsehood against Naira Marley. It was disclosed that the dancer had used his Instagram page to falsely claim that he was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of $300.

