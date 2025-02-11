Actress Toyin Abraham has gone to join Iyabo Ojo in Tanzania for her daughter Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the actress stated all that he would do at Priscilla's wedding ceremony as a typical Nigerian aunt

In a new trending clip online, Iyabo and her friend Toyin were captured running to hug each other at the airport in the sweetest manner

Toyin Abraham is about to let Tanzanians know she is not a regular Nigerian aunt. Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux, tied the knot on February 7, 2025, in a Muslim wedding, and since then it's been content upon content online.

Recall that Priscy shared a new post online, unveiling her new name to her fans. According to her, she now goes by the name "HADIZA MKAMBALA".

Joining others in Tanzania was Toyin Abraham, in anticipation of Priscilla Ojo's wedding. The sweet video of her meeting with her friend, Iyabo Ojo at the airport has been trending on socials.

However, while they were live, many could not help but notice Enioluwa's message pop up on the screen as he requested that they buy food for him on their way home.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tanzanians know how to play this love thing as Juma Jux's sweet gesture to his lover, Priscilla Ojo trended online.

Priscy showed off her man's gifts to her via her Instagram story, and the internet has not rested ever since. The lavish content has left social media users gushing and dropping sweet comments online.

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham

Read some reaction below:

@blossom_aprilbeautysalon said:

"No way 😂😂😂😂 I don’t want to think eni really likes food like that..because 😂."

@biodun_thomas said:

"The guy and food ehen. On his wedding day I dey imagine how he will cope ooo😂😂😂😂."

@jane_jaunty said:

"Jux would be like I never expected such fame …. Nigeria 🇳🇬 my beautiful country I hail o! We’re full of vibrant energy and warmth but don’t underestimate any Nigerians …. If Jux no get liver he will be shivering by now that wow 😵‍💫 ayemi temi bami I strongly believed he’s enjoying the vibes 💯 and kind enviable among his peers ."

@folatinubu_22 said:

"Aliamduliah for journey mercy😍 Queen Mother she don tell me say she no go let you rest o😂😂avoid her ijogbon o."

@oyelajajoy said:

"Any evil pronouncement over you and your children shall go back to the sender in Jesus name 🙏🙏."

@fabricsbyope said:

"Na everybody get wetin Dey pain them for mind Eni own na food."

@sissyjones45 said:

"Juma jux sister is the best. She's everywhere."

@i_am_love_tommy said:

"When someone is family. They act 💯 give it up for eni and Toyin Abraham pls."

Moment Priscy & Juma Jux cried trends

Legit.ng previously reported that love is such a beautiful thing, and it is evident in how Juma Jux has treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding.

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding.

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online loves, show showered their new home with blessings and prayers.

