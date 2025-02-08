Just like that, Prscialla Ojo became one of the most beautiful celebrity brides to ever grace the Nigerian entertainment industry

The fashion influencer, who had her Muslim wedding to the love of her life Juma Jux in Tanzania, has shared her new name with her online community

Priscy's revelation triggered heartwarming comments from her fans, as they showered her new home with more prayers

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux, tied the knot on February 7, 2025 in a Muslim wedding.

When a non-Muslim marries into a Muslim family, it is customary that she is given a Muslim name, to fully welcome her into her husband's home.

Priscy shared a new post online, in which she unveiled her new name to her fans. According to her, she now goes by the name "HADIZA MKAMBALA".

Priscilla Ojo shares new name following her wedding in Tanzania.

Priscilla's post earned her more prayers from celebs and fans, who congratulated her.

See Priscy's new post here:

Recall that Enioluwa, the bride's best friend, has been trending after he shared a video of himself at the event. In the clip, one of the Tanzanian ladies was seen whining her waist vigorously for the content creator, as he happily sprayed her in Tanzanian shilling.

The video soon caught the attention of netizens, who left massive reactions under the post. Some were surprised to see Enioluwa in such a position, considering rumours that have circulated in the media regarding his sexuality.

How fans reacted to Priscilla's new name

Read some reactions below:

@princesscomedian said:

"My darling, may your union be blissful and blessed. May God's hand be evident in your new family. May you find peace and love with your in-laws in Jesus' mighty name 😇 I LOVE YOU ❤️."

@stephaniecoker said :

"God bless your union beautiful."

@enioluwaofficial said:

"The most beautiful Hadiza that ever Hadizad!😍."

@tokemakinwa said:

"Gorgeous girl."

@queenkange said:

"Yes Hadiza you are 👏🙌❤️🔥period😂so so happy for you❤️❤️❤️❤️😢."

Moment Priscy & Juma Jux cried trends

Legit.ng previously reported that love is such a beautiful thing, and it is evident in how Juma Jux has treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding.

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding.

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online loves, show showered their new home with blessings and prayers.

