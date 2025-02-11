Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday made headlines after a video showed a view of her bedroom

The movie star’s young lover Xxssive decided to surprise her and used his phone camera to capture the moment he entered her room

Nkechi was seen arranging her wardrobe with piles of clothes at different angles in her bedroom, which caught the attention of many

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend showed off her scattered room. Credit: @nkechiblesssingsunday

In the clip, Nkechi was seen arranging different piles of clothes while Xxssive unexpectedly walked in on her.

The mother of one, taken off guard, tried to hide her face with one of the cloths on her bed as Xxssive approached her.

In his remark, he stated that he was formally cancelling Valentine's Day for her, pointing out her extensive wardrobe, which could be used to launch a boutique business.

He wrote:

“Val has officially been cancelled this year. See as person cloths b like full boutique.”

See his post below:

Fans react to video of Blessing Sunday’s bedroom

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

syndijatau said:

"Abeg no give our NBS BP oooo 😂😂😂, you over shock her but this is beautiful."

flawlessby_s.ng wrote:

"Person no fit cheat on this man sha😂😂 he will just appear fiam!!😂 This kind suprise no go sweet if you aont clean."

flawless.ng said:

"Person no fit cheat on this man sha😂😂 he will just appear fiam!!😂 This kind suprise no go sweet if you aont clean o."

bae_queen_stephanie said:

"Instead of you to Butu Migwor for Urhobo man as you see am you dey shout Jesus Christ ..."

yinks_creamzcakes reacted:

"U dey there dey shout Jesus Christ, my friend stand up and hug ur boyfriend."

ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Any small thing fiam. He don appear 😩😂. Jesus go don dey vex for una relationship 😤I know Jesus will love single people more. Relationship people too dey call him."

cute_nehita reacted:

"I de expect good new on the 14th from both of Una oooo. This one no be play play matter."

ygaztize wrote:

"U dey there dey shout Jesus Christ, my friend stand up and hug ur boyfriend."

afypure said:

"Na Warri man I go begin find upandan Now,I go like to Dey shout Jesus Christ everyday and every other day mbok."

Nkechi Blessing acquires new Range Rover

Meanwhile, TAMPAN suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her outburst with a colleague on social media.

The actress, who seemed unfazed by the suspension, took to Instagram to show off her latest whip.

Iyabo Ojo, who has also been suspended, joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues in reacting to Nkechi's post.

