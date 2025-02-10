Enioluwa is busy having so much fun in Tanzania, but his latest post sparked online concern from fans

The content creator had gone on an adventure to see wild animals, but his encounter with lions was not a funny one

In the clip that has now gone viral, Enioluwa was seen playing with the lion, while trembling as the instructor told him what to do

Nigerian social media users have been sharing their takes after Enioluwa posted about his encounter with lions in the wild.

The content creator has been in Tanzania for a couple of days for his best friend Priscilla Ojo's wedding ceremony to her man Juma Jux.

While having fun in the country, the popular creative decided to have some fun and tour the zoo. A video he shared captured him walking into the lion's then, the zoo keeper told him what to do.

Enioluwa visibly trembled while he prayed to God to please give him a second chance at life. The video ignited a lot of comments from online users, who shared their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Recall that it was reported by Legit.ng that Enioluwa trended after he shared a video of himself at the event. In the clip, one of the Tanzanian ladies was seen whining her waist vigorously for the content creator, as he happily sprayed her in Tanzanian shilling.

Reactions to Enioluwa's clip with lions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@k8henshaw said:

"Make e chop you!! All the food you have been eating will be enough to feed them!!"

@alex_unusual said said:

"I don’t do anything” Eni 😂, I’m blocking you 😂."

@meshkiey said:

"Don’t be scared Joor, ordinary lions. We have about 10 in my house."

@so_fabulouscollections said:

"Eni don't do this again, I forbid you. Your life too precious to us o. No be everything person dey try o."

@gbemie_collectables_ said:

"So Eni can speak in tongue."

Singer calls out Enioluwa over alleged debt

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a lady has called out influencer Enioluwa on behalf of her team for an alleged debt after performing at his event.

In a post sighted online, the lady shared a video of how some singers turned up for the event and Enioluwa was there with them giving directive to someone.

She also shared how they were treated and what she passed through after leaving the venue to her house.

