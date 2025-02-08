Love is such a beautiful thing, and it is evident in how Juma Jux has treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online loves, show showered their new home with blessings and prayers

Nigerian social media users got emotional after a touching clip from Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's wedding to her Tanzanian husband emerged online.

The first part of the wedding of the year finally took place yesterday in Tanzania, with important personalities from the families of the bride and groom present.

The sweethearts tied the knot in Tanzania in a star-studded in the presence of music sensation, Diamond Platinumz and notable Nigerian social media influencer, Enioluwa, amongst others.

Video of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo in tears at their wedding goes viral. Credit: @its.priscy

A new video spotted online saw the bride and groom break down in tears and console each other. The emotional clip also captured those around them trying to comfort the newly-weds, as they hugged each other tightly.

Legit.ng in an earlier report stated that Queen Mother, as Iyabo is fondly called, had jetted out to Tanzania. She was received by her daughter, Priscy, who ran to her in excitement to give her a sweet hug.

Reactions as Priscy and Juma bust into tears

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@emeraldtouch_ventures said:

"Destiny made them to meet 😭😭😭God is really great💯."

@emmanuella_iloba said:

"This their cry small o, the day I finally get too meet my heart rob, bucket no go fit contain my tears."

@iamphionaofficial commented:

"He really loves her…May their joy be full."

@callme_blackgold said:

"The love is real cus this tears of joy I gives me goosebumps 🥹🥰😘😍."

@nikkitahomes reacted:

"All the best, darling priscy. All the best❤️ May your marriage be sweet and may it last a lifetime❤️."

@akusobageraldine reacted:

"His Tanzania people has really said slot about him. Congratulations to them.

@lahlah_smalls said:

"@iyaboojofespris ...your daughter's love story is soo beautiful ❤️❤️...and be captured and replayed in a movie 🎬...to still teach people that true love still exists!👌🏽💯...cos this is one real life example of it😍🙌❤️."

@ewalagos.ng said:

"Make una ask Bukola eetin concern am for this matter... why you dey cry ontop wetin no concern you? Ehn baby?🥹🥺🥹."

@kemkem_111 said:

"I keep telling Nigerian women… your husbands are not in nigeria anymore! Start giving other African men a chance!"

@nwaafor2025 said:

"Happy Married Life to them both and may all their dreams come true 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo deeply Prays For Juma Jux & Priscy

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Mother ticked all her duties off the box as the wedding preparations prior to Juma and Priscy's wedidng.

The celebrity couple have been preparing for their special day for months now since they became Instagram-official.

In a new trending clip, the movie star was seen showering motherly blessings on Juma Jux and Priscilla's home.

