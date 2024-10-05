Tanzanians know how to play this love thing as Juma Jux has been trending online following his sweet gesture to his lover, Priscilla Ojo

Priscy showed off her man's gifts to her via her Instagram story, and the internet has not rested ever since

The lavish content has left social media users gushing and dropping sweet comments online

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her man, Juma Jux, are at it again, as they have been trending non-stop on the internet.

Recall that the duo became internet sensations after clips of them in matching traditional outfits surfaced online, suggesting that they were tying the knot soon.

Priscilla Ojo excitedly shows off gifts from her man. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In a recent development, Priscilla Ojo took to her social media page to flaunt the random gifts she received from her man, Juma Jux.

What did Juma Jux give Priscilla?

A box of roses, chocolates, two brand new iPhone 16s, a love note, and more could be spotted from the image posted. Priscilla gushed over her gifts as she appreciated her man, adding that she loved him so much.

His gesture has left social media users in green with envy as they continued to root for the love birds.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens react to Priscilla's gifts

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@thisisuche_:

"Sha marry him oh I know wan hear story."

@efe2real:

"Girl take your relationship out of social media because If anything happens… the warriors will show no mercy."

@nihan_wisle:

"Tanzanian’s are just lovers."

@tabita_empire:

"We the singles has seen shege this yr, congratulations."

@enoghabunelfreida:

"Let us breathe Abeg smh."

@rebeccaumuturay:

"Things i love to see❤️❤️."

@gorretkisa:

"Is this is love,loveeeeeee."

@lilybonte09:

"All I know is that☝️ the two young man and woman are good together."

Iyabo Ojo gets emotional, thanks Priscy

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo made headlines for appreciating her daughter, Priscilla.

In an emotional video, the movie star thanked God for her two kids and especially thanked Priscy for making her proud with her actions.

Iyabo Ojo’s video stirred mixed reactions, with some joining her to celebrate and others making snide comments.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng