Iyabo Ojo's daughter's lover Juma Jux has been sighted inviting his lover on stage while he was performing at a concert

They both performed his song, Ololufe on stage, they hugged and shared a kiss after having an energetic show

Fans were blown away with the video as they reacted in the comment section, they also shared their opinion

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has continued to drool over his Nigerian lover, Priscilla Ojo, a few weeks after they had their engagement.

In the video making the rounds, Juma Jux introduced Priscilla on stage as he was performing at a concert.

Juma Jux and Priscilla share stage at concert.

Source: Instagram

He spoke in Tanzanian language while holding her hands and speaking with concert-goers. He shared a hug with her before the two of them started performing his song, Ololufe.

Crowd go gaga for Priscilla

In the recording, the crowd screamed in excitement as Juma Jux took Iyabo Ojo's daughter to the stage.

They were also so happy and sang the song word for word. Priscilla waved at them and gave them a kiss as she left the stage.

Recall that Juma Jux had showered love on Priscilla since she got to Tanzania. He once penned a love note to her and shared it on social media.

See the video here:

Reactions trial Juma Jux's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@simple_tare:

"This love is stronger than Zuma rock, nobody can break it."

@philbron124:

"We as Tanzaanias, we need another girl from Nigeria."

@bibianawealth:

"This is the only true love I know, the rest na counterfeit."

@olaleye.deborah.33:

"I think Tanzania people are good people."

@joansportsbliss:

"If you watched more once gather here, is sweet ooh."

@kamsy1231:

"Always smiling priscy I love her humility and total beauty in and out

@queenkange:

"I am just smiling ear to ear."

@cycy.mo:

"The joy in me watching this my hubby sef is starting to get jealous ooo..... Ololufemi."

@official_sexygurlie:

"Lord please bless me with a man that will love me wholeheartedly."

@beaut_y821:

"Haters watching with fake page, Una Bp no go come down."

Priscilla and lover sings to each other

Iyabo Ojo's daughter and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux had been disturbing fans' timelines, but the entire city of Lagos.

Priscilla had put up a show at the international airport to welcome Jux to Nigeria.

A new video of the love birds having dinner and singing to each other has surfaced on the internet, and fans cannot seem to get enough of them.

