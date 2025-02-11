While Big Brother Naija star Nengi is still a trending conversation on the internet following her pregnancy rumours, singer Spyro came forward to shut rumour mongers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality TV was accused of having an affair with Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri that resulted to the pregnancy

Spyro who is a known crush of the beauty influencer, addressed the public about the issue, triggering comments online

Afrobeats artist Oludipe Oluwasanmi David aka Spyro has reacted to reports that Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri and Big Brother Naija actress Nengi Hampson are expecting a child.

Recently, rumours spread online that the reality show star allegedly welcomed a child with 65-year-old Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri, and that she’s his fifth wife.

In a series of tweets, Nengi quickly addressed the rumours, denying that Duoye Diri is the father of her unborn kid and confirming her pregnancy.

Spyro responded to the commotion by showing support for the reality TV star, who also happens to be his crush.

Taking to Instagram, Spyro urged critics to focus on their personal lives, asserting that the unborn child is God’s gift.

He went on to express admiration over the star:

“Honestly, you all should please leave her alone and face your lives o 🙄.That baby is of the lord and a big gift btw ❤️. Beautiful in and out ❤️ always #Nengi.”

See his post below:

Singer Spyro’s post about BBNaija Nengi trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sazaberg wrote:

"Na u get pikin?"

opeye.mi97 reacted:

"Oya we don hear boss….we go tell the draggers fc."

jelasbeauty reacted:

"Baby of the lord wey get belle out of wedlock. Just praise her and leave God out of it."

sanusi_sekemi wrote:

"Spyro don allegedly collect bribe from oga governor 😂😂😂, Egbe alabosi , aso jere ni ti wa."

surestdiva reacted:

"Abi na you be baba baby? Tell us o and who says the baby is not of the Lord? The baby will grow and shine in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏🙏 We just expected more from her and not the supposed baby daddy but as usual this bbn girls will always fall our hand."

godsavehabila wrote:

"Baba from all indications even if you end up with this lady...to maintain her, you go need Nigeria 2025 budget to do it comfortably."

baba_nla_peteru reacted:

"You go just dey carry God dey cover face you sef get your own for body must you talk."

de_vera_collections said:

"Ewo Spyro way we won con check on is doing fine sef …. Oya make we dey go back he is fine."

trinity_o_grace wrote:

"Even if she is pregnant I don’t know what is the issue. That’s shows she is fertile and she is a woman. Who impregnate her is nor of our business she is an Adult."

iamthesuave said:

"Na u get the belle Spyro. Tok true."

