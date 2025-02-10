Former Nigerian Idol champion Kunle Ogunrombi, also known as K-Peace, has accused the show's organisers of failing to pay his prize money

The Season 5 winner revealed this during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast with media personality Nedu Wazobia

K-Peace, who won the Etisalat-sponsored 2015 version of the reality music competition, expressed anger over not receiving his cash reward and other promised benefits

Fast-rising star Kunle Ogunrombi, also known as K-Peace, has accused Nigerian Idol organisers of neglecting to present the prizes he earned after winning the show's fifth edition in 2015.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, K-Peace stated that despite being offered N7.5 million and a car, he was left struggling financially following the show.

In the trending video, he claimed that the promoters kept prolonging to give him his reward as they came up with excuses.

“We would go for interviews with empty belle as a Nigerian Idol winner. We would walk through Lagos without food,” he lamented.

K-Peace also alleged that his prize included a two-week trip to Dubai, which he never got.

“What you announced on national television is that I won N7.5 million with a car. And I am supposed to have a two-week trip to Dubai. I was going through hell. Plenty talks dey,” he said.

The artist did not further confirm whether till this time he has received his reward money or not.

Nigerian Idol season 5 winner spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

fwesh.kaycee reacted:

"Lol 😂 “”plenty talk dey o”” 😂 that one hit me."

instawitefe wrote:

"Who called Dee one here.....😮u guys are just making this guy relevant."

filius_gratiae read:

"We love watching this show but pls, make we no see dat mumu d1 again for here."

seriki_of_nottingham said:

"Who dressed D1 up? That guy look just like a houseboy."

ice_4sure reacted:

"@unusualphyna spoke what BB9ja did to her, after she won, una attack her. Guy man don speak now o."

msheriff__ reacted:

"Omo,,, no kaypeace be this, thank God for this interview, I search to see how this guy dey, I knew something went wrong."

jayempire24_ said:

"They will promise what they can’t fulfill and eat fans money in the process."

steelzdavincci said:

"The corruption aside.... what have u done with the platform & the fame it gave u?? Big ."

Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara speaks on his sound, plan & more After emerging as the winner of the eighth edition of the music reality show Nigerian Idol, Victory Gbakara is set to give his fans and well wishes the best.

In an interview with Legit.ng Victory expressed his love for Mavin label boss Don Jazzy.

He also revealed his desire to work with the likes of top music stars Wizkid, Davido, Rema and Burna Boy.

