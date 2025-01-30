Big Brother Naija star Frodd is once again a father to the joy of his numerous fans on social media

Just recently, the reality show star announced the great news with Nigerians by sharing a series of cute photos

Frodd and his wife's childbirth announcement was met with celebration from the couple's fans

BBNaija star Chukwuemeka Okoye aka Frodd has become a father for the first time to the joy of fans.

The reality show star and his wife, Chioma aka Pharmchi, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl, and they took to social media to update their numerous well-wishers.

Fans gush as BBNaija star Frodd and wife welcome 2nd child. Photos: @callmefrodd

Source: Instagram

The special announcement was made when Frodd posted a photo of himself sleeping on a couch while carrying his two daughters, who were also asleep, in his arms.

In the caption of the post, Frodd explained that he had welcomed another daughter and that he is a proud girl dad. The reality show star also thanked her wife for birthing them. He wrote:

“Double the love, double the joy—officially a #GirlDad times two! 💕👧👧 My heart is so full! #Blessed #DadOfGirls” Hallelujah 🙏🏾 @pharmchi__ 💕 Thank you baby”

See the adorable photos and video below:

In another video posted on Snapchat, Frodd revealed his newborn daughter’s name to be Elora. See the clip below:

Reactions as Frodd welcomes 2nd child

The news of Frodd’s new addition to his family after his wife delivered another baby girl, was met with widespread celebration on social media. Read what some netizens said:

Its_tegadominic said:

“They are all paid actors 😫😫😫 I loveeeeeee ,😍congratulations chief of staff @pharmchi__ congratulations Nwoke Oma.”

Officialseyiawo said:

“Congratulations Bro 🎊.”

Realsophy wrote:

“Awwwww, congrats.”

Jenni_frank said:

“Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳.”

Justcynthia_o wrote:

“Congrats 💕.”

Beautytukura commented:

“Congratulations Kooyeh 🥳🥳🥳❤️.”

Realmabelmidas commented:

“Awwww congratulations.”

Officialozo__ said:

“Congratulations many more blessings ♥️🙏😇”

Mariachikebenjamin said:

“Congratulations 🥳 ❤️.”

Dammy_eaglescrew wrote:

“Congratulations Frodd.”

Angelk9659 said:

“Awww Congratulations to sweet family ❤️.”

Mcmonicacfrn said:

“Bride price active 👏👏👏.”

Prettymikeoflagos wrote:

“😍😍congratulations Fam.”

Aireyys said:

“Aww God bless you brother ❤️.”

Officiallolu said:

“Congratulations bro.”

Unique_chizzy94 said:

“To God be the Glory 🙌 Congratulations.”

Amadikwanwamaka said:

“Baby names...his wife is a fan of Barbie.”

Chinny_005 said:

“The baby came before the deadline, I’m happy for them.”

D__realbbg said:

“Congratulations our lover boy of that year.”

The_joy_gurl wrote:

“Congratulations to them.”

Oma_chukwuu said:

“Marry a good man oh! Or your body go tell you!”

Vibesofdcity wrote:

“Present of a father is beautiful.”

Oyindaakinbote wrote:

“Everything that Frodd has right now, he prophesied. I am happy for him.”

Frodd finally meets first daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the sweet moment Frodd finally met his first daughter, after his exit from the BBNaija house.

The ex-housemate was eager to meet his daughter and first child, Elena, who was born while he was on the reality show.

The heartwarming video showing the moment Frodd saw his child for the first time was posted on his official Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng