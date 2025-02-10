Nigerian controversial singer Portable made another social media post following his fall out with the Ogun state government

Recall that the Tony Montana crooner was accused of using area boys to assault government agents

Portable, who is reportedly on the run, shared how he intends to make good use of the buzz he has generated in the past few days

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has decided to make the best of his current situation amid drama with the Ogun state government.

Recall that the musician launched an attack alongside some of his area boys as they targeted government officials who were on duty around his Odugwu bar vicinity.

Following that, the Ogun state government condemned Portable's action, tagging him a “serial dissident” and “unrepentant rascal".

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was in hiding, and was expected to be arrested if he made a public appearance.

In a recent post, the Brotherhood hitmaker noted that he couldn’t wait to gain his freedom back to feed his fans with new hit songs he was working on.

Portable bragged about the attention he was getting at the moment, and how he intended to utilise it.

See his post below:

Portable’s statement goes viral

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vic_emma said:

"Go report yourself for station yo yo yo I’m kidding."

bbyfuture wrote:

"It’s ok hun! ❤️ this too shall pass💙😭 I’m with you all the way my niggga."

prettyesther11 wrote:

"Elizabeth Joyce eh good as everybody Dey face him own problem."

anjola_davido said:

"Davido and Olamide wey you talk rubbish about them no be help dem help you ehn Werey."

imisioluwahookcraft said:

"You need to be in rehab, it will help your life and future. You talk and do too much. olorun awa pelu."

mideblaq wrote:

"You go still use wetin happen to you now enter studio sing 😂olorin pajawiri."

glitters_luxe said:

"Just find solution first and stop casting and setting yourself for more humiliation guy try to be secretive at one time in ur entire life haaa Dr Zazuu."

anjola wrote:

"If not for the grace of soap and concoction wey your babalawo dey do for you , Shey nah person like you suppose dey meet davido, Olamide , Tiwa sage and all the better people."

ayubaolao said:

"U don use mouth and phone chase people wey fit advocate for u, even Skepta self dey watch his boundaries atm.. check urself make nobody fit raise voice in ur support!!! Portable ur character no good o."

Kahlifa said:

"@portablebaeby God is with you brother. God is at work. Just trust HIM. O’lord of mercy you shall receive your own mercy soon."

murrewa reacted:

"Se won shepe fun e ni, making things worse for yourself, must you post."

chioma78 reacted:

"Please I Genuinely need help of any any amount to cook for my children....we're hungry."

Verydarkman accuses Portable of beating man

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was called out by social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka, Verydarkman, over his behaviour at Felabration.

He shared a video and said that the music star was doing too much and needed to be cautioned.

VDM promised to help the man assaulted to get justice and warned Portable not to come near Abuja.

