Deeone, a former contestant of the Big Brother Naija show has made a controversial statement about social media activist VDM

The reality TV star and social media commentator was a guest on Nedu Wazobia's Honest Bunch Podcast and made a statement about VDM

His comment about the online activist has sparked a heated debate among social media users as many had much to say

Deeone, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, a popular social media activist, has shared his take on his colleague Very Dark Man, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse.

You will recall that Deeone has been on VDM's case since his issue with his NGO. He recently revealed that the EFCC squad was busy investigating the NGO while backing it up with a document. He also stated that the petition was written by a Nigerian who wanted to know the truth.

Deeone make a controversial statement about VDM in a recent interview. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @comediandeeone

The online content creator, in a new post shared that the online activist does not belong to the 'staright' community of men. He emphatically stated that the online critic was into men, and that it was no news.

According to Deeone's revelation has ignited an online buzz, triggered various reactions online.

Watch the video here:

Deeone's interview spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@ucaremaurice:

"Shebi if VDM sue this failed big brother Naija house mate now them go talk say VDM don the maltreat and bully him?"

@ola.abdulmateen:

"Kirikiri don dey hungry Deeone since 2023😂."

@calebowoyemi:

"You will learn."

@realjaybaba:

"E never get who fit catch this DeeOne for me?"

@spunkytech1 said:

"If him like make he go CNN, VeryDarkMan no go still notice him 😂😂😂😂💔."

@princebettingtips said:

"He who alleges must prove…. If u get arrested for character defamation now, ur mother will be crying for ur release 😢😢😢😢. Why are kids troubling their mom’s erry day?😢."

@lanrywhitebeauty:

"You will learn in a hard way don’t play with the RATEL botton❤️."

@paulhilson_ said:

"If na lie make he sue am na 😂Person wey talk am with him mouth. Him fans go defend tire this evening 😂."

@the_ray_boy1 said:

"Bro don carry him Facebook contents go Podcast 😂😂 @nedu_official these are the kind of people that will make your podcast lose value because people won’t take what they say in that podcast serious anymore, try they select."

@funnyprinceworld reacted:

"@thehonestbunchpodcast make una nor @verydarkblackman catch cruise make ratel nor report this page ooo make Una they una lane… This project wen VDM they do now una wan still con use una Mumu jobless talk take distract am. #ratel anybody wen Mumu make una just go report the page…. Nobody can distract ratel ✌️❤️."

VDM finally meets Don Jazzy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan met music mogul Don Jazzy to the joy of netizens.

A few weeks after Don Jazzy donated N100 million to VDM’s NGO, the online critic thanked him in person.

The video of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, raising a series of heartwarming comments from fans.

