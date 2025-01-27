A Nigerian-American has shared a video of 2Baba with an unknown lady in a club hours after the singer announced he and his wife have filed a divorce

2Baba's divorce announcement was made on Sunday, January 26 and took social media users by surprise

According to the Nigerian man in the diaspora, the video of 2Baba with the mystery lady was a few days ago

Hours after Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced he and Annie, his wife, had filed for a divorce, a man has shared a short video of the singer with a mystery lady in a club.

The poster of the video, a Nigerian-American named Innocent Tino, shared it with the caption, "Tuface with an unknown lady in the club some few days ago."

The short clip Innocent posted on Facebook stirred massive reactions among netizens. Some people blasted 2Baba after seeing the clip.

There were those who took a swipe at the mystery lady and compared her with 2Baba's wife, Annie.

At the time of this report, the clip has amassed over 46k views.

Reactions trail video of 2Baba and lady

Jessica Omo said:

"Annie lived all her life for this man , which of cause is a stupid move , but if infidelity didn’t break them in the passed , what broke them now ?? Who he leave Annie for ??"

Oyinloye Banke Alatise said:

"Just imagine 😥."

Mary Peace said:

"Annie should finally go and give thanks giving in whatever she's serving...She has fought all the women around 2 face instead of her to groom herself, she's there following two face everywhere as body guard..."

Alphonsus Offordile Onodu said:

"He can't be tamed. His wife should concentrate on her children. He likes women (as he sang in his song)."

Ugwu Ukamaka said:

"There's an adage that says take a pig to the best river for bath, a pig remains a pig, there is no remedy for a cheating partner even if you lay down your life for them."

WF Sleek said:

"The wrong thing Annie did was loving someone else more than herself. I feel for her... To everyone out there always love yourself first make it a priority."

Obong Felix Thomas said:

"Them say Annie and this babe dey para for one event like that because of this video and the babe don marry o…"

Maureen Ukpabi said:

"Una dey make me laugh,I saw this coming,I lived in 5th avenue festac in the 90''s, you can't throw yourself at a man at the age of 15,saw him womanize over and over and still go ahead to think you won a laurel when he married you.

"Marriage didn't change Tuface ,just like it doesn't change any adult.

"W."

B Boss Smarty Berry said:

"I hope this is not the reasons his doing all of that to that Woman?"

2Baba debunks Instagram hack post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba had debunked a post on his page about his Instagram page being hacked after he announced that he and his wife, Annie Idibia Macaulay, had filed for a divorce.

2Baba, who has two kids with Annie, also promised to do a proper press interview as soon as possible regarding the divorce update.

He referred to his wife by her maiden name while confirming his earlier Instagram post that they had filed for a divorce.

