2baba and Annie’s separation has made netizens dig up a video of the singer talking about her, just a day before his divorce announcement

The music star was performing at an event when he made it clear that Annie was at home and he was searching

The resurfaced clip raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens considering that it was recorded only a day before he announced that they had parted ways

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, recently spoke about his ex-wife, Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Recall that in the late hours of Sunday, January 26, 2025, the award-winning musician shook social media with news of him and Annie parting ways after many years of marriage.

Hours after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced online.

What 2baba said on stage about Annie

In the clip, the music star was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie.

In the viral video, 2baba said he could hear some people in the crowd asking for her whereabouts. The singer proceeded to say that Annie was at home and that at that moment, they were searching.

He said:

“I see say some of you dey shout ‘Annie’ for that side, Annie dey house, she dey house. For here, we are searching.”

Speaking further in the viral video, 2baba spoke about having numerous children from different women. The music star confessed that he no longer gets women pregnant anyhow and that he has changed his ways. In his words:

“Everywhere wey I dey go these days, I dey make this confession, na serious confession. I no dey give belle anyhow again, I don stop, I’m born again, I’m innocent now, I no dey give belle.”

See the video below:

Reactions as 2baba says Annie is at home

The video of 2baba saying his wife, Annie, was at home just a day before he announced they had separated, made the rounds on social media. Several netizens had mixed feelings about the singer’s display on stage.

Legit.ng gathered their comments:

Arafat_of_abuja said:

“He’s allowed to be happy too.”

Mojereolaikeoluwa said:

“It's well with both of them❤️.”

Stickzbeautyplug commented:

“You all will be ok at last, my legend my legend , na you wear shoe, na you know where e dey pain you.”

Yourstrulyike wrote:

“Why should I turn against a person because of his personal marital issues.”

Ajoke.monje said:

“Please, allow him to express himself, he's human, he has feelings, no be only woman no dey stay happy in marriages, some men also are being bullied in marriage, we don't have to pick sides, all we can do is wish them well.”

Timo_sterling said:

“He deserves happiness too as a man!”

Peix0ne said:

“This man was quiet for many years... now he chose to talk now una dey run kirikara on social media... all of you una body no go touch ground 😂... baba never even talk sef... just one post all of you wan go crazy 😂... what if he con grant interview omoh... many people go kpai themself ooo😂.”

Bekkyblinks12 said:

“Baba want freedom, he deserves his own happiness too. Annie will be fine.”

Aizejewelries_goldemporium wrote:

“Shame lock me inside public toilet.”

Ayoluwapelumi said:

“Lol, Annie truly suffer o.”

Riskat_xoxo said:

“Shame put me inside freezer 😢.”

On_yi_ii said:

“The guy don already move on since, he just decided to update people…it is well.”

Er__gata wrote:

“So shameful... Legend in the mud 😢.”

Miz_kharis said:

“To be honest they needed that divorce.”

Nisfornora wrote:

“Ahn ahn what’s wrong with this guy now.”

Mideblaq__ said:

“Nah Annie I feel sorry for this man no love am the disrespect is too much just imagine.”

Dammi_herself said:

“I thought he used to be more matured…..that response was so uncalled for 😏😏.”

Laura_sensualstores wrote:

“But everyone knows that 2face has never pretended before. Everyone knows about it.”

