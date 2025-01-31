2baba, a Nigerian professional musician, known as a legend among his peers has contributed tremendously to the growth of the Nigerian music industry over the years

While the news of his music has travelled far and wide, his escapades with women are also not a secret

Often, Innocent Idibia has been referred to as the 'father of all nations' or 'King Solomon of our time' due to his involvement with numerous women

Award-winning Nigerian music star 2Baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, has frequently made headlines in the past and remains one of the hottest topics on social media currently.

The singer stirred heated conversations recently after he announced he had separated from Annie Idibia, his wife. While he may have been married to Annie for 13 years and shares two kids (Isabel and Olivia) with her, he had five other kids from his past relationships with Sumbo Adeoye and Pero Adeniyi.

Annie Idibia, Sunmbo Adeoye, 2 other women who have been linked to 2baba. Credit: @annieidibia1, @perosaiyemi, @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

There have also been other names associated with the legendary singer, which will be explored in this piece by Legit.ng.

1. 2baba has two kids with Sunmbo Adeoye

Innocent Idiba has two children with Sunmbo Adeoye; Nino and Zion Idibia. They are the first and second sons of Tuface. Sunmbo and 2baba met in 2006, while she was studying at Yaba College of Technology. Sumbo shared that she was 24 when she became pregnant with their first child, Nino.

In an Instagram live video, she affirmed that she listened to ill counsel from friends, which influenced her to have a second child with the singer, adding that she learnt her lessons.

Sunmbo, now a pastor, is currently married to Pastor Adeoye and they have been together for 10 years.

2. Pero gave 2baba his first daughter Ehi

Pero Adeniyi and 2baba's relationship was a little bit chaotic. Pero fell in love with the singer after she moved back into the country and just before Sunmbo was out of his life.

Between 2006 and 2012, 2Baba's career flourished, but his personal life was filled with multiple relationships and publicized reunions, including rumours of rekindling his romance with Annie Macaulay.

Despite reports that 2baba had rekindled his affair with Annie Idibia and was prepared to marry her, Pero welcomed her third child with 2baba, Justin, in 2013.

Pero was one of the women in 2baba's life who not only had a significant influence over the singer but also gave Annie a run for her money, leading to a public feud between the two women.

3. 2baba and Annie got married in 2013

2Baba and Annie Idibia tied the knot in 2023, starting with a traditional wedding followed by a dream destination wedding in Dubai, which Annie had described as her dream celebration.

Annie had said on several occasions that he met Innocent when she was only 15 years old. They have been together for 25 years and married for 13 years until things worsened.

The 49-year-old music legend broke the hearts of netizens on Sunday, January 26 after he announced via Instagram that he and Annie have been separated for a while now and that their divorce was impending.

4. Caroline Dajuma had an affair with 2baba

Caroline Danjuma's high-profile affair with 2face may have been brief, but it cemented her status as a celebrity.

The actress and model, who was married to Musa Danjuma at the time, reportedly dated 2face in 2005, but the relationship ended after just a year.

5. Vien Tetsola's affair with 2baba trended

Rumours swirled about 2face's romantic involvement with Vien Tetsola, the beauty queen who wore the Miss Nigeria 2000 crown. Their alleged relationship, which lasted from 2000 to 2001, brought Vien into the public spotlight.

Toke Makinwa puts 2baba on blast

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian media personality, show host and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa, raised mixed reactions online.

Shortly after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, Toke shared her thoughts on the situation in the comment section.

Her stance has continued to elicit reactions from various quarters, with many weighing into the matter.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng