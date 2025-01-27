Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has waded into the divorce drama between singer 2baba and his wife Annie Idibia

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress claimed that 2baba was the victim in the drama as she blamed Annie

Doris’ post went viral on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken sides amid singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, and Annie’s divorce case.

On January 26, 2025, 2baba announced that he was long separated from Annie and that they were working on getting their divorce. This news caused an uproar on social media with netizens dropping their hot takes.

Doris Ogala was one of those who reacted on her Instagram stories. The Nollywood actress took sides and blamed Annie for the whole scandal.

Nigerians react as Doris Ogala slams Annie Idibia amid divorce from 2baba. Photos: @dorisogala, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

According to Doris, women are evil. She added that Annie was not a child and that she just wanted to frustrate 2baba. The actress stated that Annie clung to the singer for a long time and suffocated him. She also bet that the couple would reunite but she begged 2baba’s siblings to save him from Annie.

Not stopping there, Doris threw shade at Annie and her supporters. According to her, they are witches and 2baba has been ‘put inside a bottle’ for a long time with his musical career struggling, yet they wanted to act like the victims.

See the screenshots of Doris’ posts below:

Reactions as Doris Ogala blames Annie Idibia

Doris Ogala’s messy claims about Annie Idibia amid her divorce issues with 2baba became a trending discussion on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about the actress’ posts:

_iamsheila__ said:

“This one na one of the girls wen ready to replace Annie for that marriage Asap! Blessing CEO descendant.”

Mercy__m.d said:

“She’s always on the bad side of every trending topic or conversation lol.”

Princess_starrrrrrrrrr wrote:

“Two of them don tire for the marriage instead of kpaing each other, make dem separate.”

Queenveeaccessories wrote:

“Why some women dey like this ?? Once them see man their body go dey shake.”

Manya_bulus wrote:

“I don’t understand. Suffocate and cling to him as how? Wasn’t he married to her? Who should she have held on to?”

Reina_reads wrote:

“Me! Pick me!! Please, Pick me.”

Happyjuli2 said:

“Why is she always claiming to know it all? Always on the negative side.”

Cake_vendors_connect said:

“Remove your mouth for husband and wife matter.”

Ms_idahosa wrote:

“Spitting rubbish because you want to trend is Diabolical….. Smh.”

Sir_prince01 wrote:

“The Whole truth will soon come to light!!!”

Thadeevahtu commented:

“Bottle bawo? U dey bottle dey follow other women , how????😂😂😂😂”

_blossom.dickson commented:

“Who be this one😂😂😂 na ur mates dem dey talk?”

Pastrychefbb said:

“Side chick don write oh 😂😂😂.”

Nevelyn___ said:

“Chill let Annie come out do you go in and continue from where she stopped, so you can help his career.”

Baybi_amiems said:

“Person dey inside bottle but still dey cheat?🤣”

hairbyekp.ng wrote:

“Everybody 2 cents just they fly left and center 😂 Mtchewww.”

Dazzlnsbeautylounge wrote:

“Inside bottle with a wandering preeck😂 cheating on your wife and expecting to prosper? When she’s always sad and crying??? It’s well with all of you!! Dear scorned frnds we know y’all and na end of marriage UNa pin Dey wait!! Gloat oh.”

2baba speaks about Annie day before divorce announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba recently spoke about his estranged wife, Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Hours after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced online.

In the clip, the music star was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie. What he said mixed feelings.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng