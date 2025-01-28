2baba and Annie Idibia’s love story is one that posterity will not forget easily considering how it dominated seasons and times

The lovebirds met many years ago while Annie was still in her age of innocence and the singer burgeoning into the celebrity life

Today Legit.ng goes down memory lane, highlighting the several storms they weathered together before their recent trouble

Before there were Davido and Chioma, Blessing CEO and IVD, and other recent couples, there were 2Baba Idibia and Annie Macaulay.

The Nigerian music legend and the Nollywood actress were the ultimate power couple that ruled in the early 2000s, shortly after he released and made the video of his ever-green song African Queen in 2004. The mum of two was featured as a vixen in the music video.

The two broke up a couple of times as a result of 2baba’s affairs with other women leading to different pregnancies. But the love these two lovebirds had for each other still got them to 2013, the year they said their marital vows.

Let's look back at 2baba and Annie’s relationship history, from how they met and fell out a couple of times to their exquisite Dubai wedding and the crisis that followed in their marriage.

2baba and Annie’s first meeting

Annie Idibia and 2baba reportedly first met in a music studio called Ezra. The Young Famous and African star was said to be 15 years old at that time.

In a media chat with TW magazine, Annie explained how she felt on their first meeting:

“I think there was some electricity that second. The moment our eyes met at Even Ezra Studios many years ago, I knew you were the one for me and I for you.”

The actress also mentioned that 2baba was 24 years old at that time.

How 2baba and Annie became official

They were initially friends but began dating officially by the time the former Plantashun Boiz singer released his famed "African Queen" video in 2004.

It was reported that 2baba himself declared their relationship status in an interview.

Baby mamas' scandal era and breakups

Along the line in their relationship, she heard that 2baba had gotten two separate women pregnant in a short time, Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo, and this led to their first split.

When Pero and Sumbo got pregnant for the second time, 2aba and Annie went through their longest breakup, which lasted over a year and a half.

Later, Annie gave birth to 2baba's fifth child Isabel in December 2008, and Pero gave birth to the singer’s sixth child the same year in the US.

2Baba's big proposal

On Valentine's Day 2012, 2baba proposed to Annie with a sparking diamond ring at football star Jay Jay Okocha's Club 10 in Victoria Island, Lagos.

They weren't even dating at the time, but they were still on good terms after he unexpectedly contacted her a few weeks earlier, visited her at home, and asked for her forgiveness and friendship.

2baba and Annie's wedding ceremony

The two lovebirds legally married on Tuesday, May 1, 2012, the same year of their engagement, in a Lagos registry.

Their traditional wedding was held on Friday, March 8, 2013, and featured two large wedding celebrations before and after. On March 23, 2013, their most talked-about white wedding took place in Dubai at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Late music icon and 2Baba's close friend Sound Sultan was the singer’s best man. Other celebrities who attended were Timaya, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Tana Adelana, AY Makun, Iyanya, Chika Ike and many others.

Recent times social media saga

On September 2, 2021, Annie accused 2baba of adultery on Instagram, claiming he was spending nights with his ex-partner and baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, his three-child baby mom.

It did not end there. On September 8, 2021, Annie made another public outcry, this time with an audio clip in which she was heard complaining about her husband's alleged infidelities and threatening to “scatter everything”.

On her 37th birthday, November 13, 2021, Annie openly apologised to 2baba for breaking his heart and their respective families. The actress claimed that she let her emotions get hold of her thoughts.

2baba glorifies cheating on Young Famous and African

The singer’s appearance on the first season of Young Famous and African saw him say that men are genetically programmed to cheat on their partners.

In his words: “Men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell. Maybe he is somewhere, his manhood would just decide to do something else.

“He will fuck, but he won’t even give a fuck about that person. He just wants to sort out that shit.“

However, his wife, Annie, who is also a cast on the show, inquired if what he stated was universal or based on his beliefs. 2baba responded that his statement was based on his beliefs.

January 26, 2025, 2baba announces separation

After weeks of rumours regarding their marriage, the renowned singer released a statement to his followers and well-wishers, declaring that was undergoing a divorce process with Annie.

Many people are surprised by his post, especially given that the couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary few weeks back.

During the event, Annie publicly denied reports of a breakup, expressing emotional tributes on social media and sharing images from their private celebration.

However, the music star reaffirmed his announcement with a video of him speaking after reports went round that his Instagram account had been hacked.

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s daughter reacts to their fight

In a previous report, the celebrity couple's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia weighed in on their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his pending divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

After making a new video denying his account had been hacked, 2Baba's eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split.

