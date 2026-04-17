The Dangote Group has denied a viral social media claim attributed to its chairman, Aliko Dangote, about its cement sales

The claim, which spread widely on Facebook, sparked debates about cement pricing and government taxation before the company responded.

The group labelled the statement as “FAKE,” distancing its chairman from the allegation and raising concerns about growing misinformation online

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Dangote Group has dismissed a widely shared social media claim alleging that the Federal Government collects “52 kobo from every N1 on cement,” describing the statement as false and wrongly attributed.

The claim, which gained traction on Facebook, was posted by a user identified as Idenyi Tijani Julius and credited to Aliko Dangote.

Does Tinubu govt earn N6,240 from every bag of Dangote cement? Company responds

Source: UGC

It alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria earns N6,240 from each bag of cement and questioned why borrowing persists despite such supposed revenue.

The viral post read:

“Tinubu’s government takes 52k from every N1 on cement. That is, N6,240 from every bag of cement. And they are still borrowing, what are they doing with the money?”

Dangote Group Flags Claim as Fake

Responding swiftly, the Dangote Group used its official X (formerly Twitter) account to debunk the post, sharing a screenshot clearly marked “FAKE.” The company stated that the quote did not originate from its chairman, distancing him from the viral assertion.

The post had already sparked widespread reactions online, with many users debating cement pricing and government taxation policies before the clarification was issued.

Rising Concerns Over Misinformation

The clarification comes amid heightened public scrutiny of economic policies under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly around pricing and fiscal measures.

Analysts note that unverified claims involving high-profile figures and sensitive economic topics are increasingly gaining momentum across social media platforms.

Although the Dangote Group did not provide additional details beyond labelling the claim as false, its response highlights the growing challenge of misinformation in shaping public discourse on key economic issues.

Source: Legit.ng