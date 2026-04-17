The Federal Government has introduced a fully automated system for verifying academic credentials in Nigeria

Applicants will now complete authentication and evaluation processes exclusively online, ending physical visits

Officials say the reform will improve transparency, reduce processing time, and strengthen the credibility of academic records

The Federal Government has announced the full automation of the authentication and evaluation of academic credentials, ending the need for physical visits to verification offices.

This reform is part of Nigeria’s wider digital transformation agenda.

The Federal Government introduced a fully automated system for academic credential verification in Nigeria. Julien Behal - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Online-only application system

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, all applications for authentication and evaluation will now be processed exclusively online. Applicants must register and upload documents via the official verification portal: essverify.education.gov.ng.

Applicants are required to request their institutions to send transcripts directly from official institutional email addresses to ess1@education.gov.ng. This ensures that records are transmitted securely and directly from recognised institutions.

Ministry’s statement

Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations, explained:

“The Federal Ministry of Education has fully automated the process for the Authentication and Evaluation of academic credentials as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, improve data management, and enhance public service delivery.”

The ministry emphasised that applicants will no longer need to visit its offices for physical verification.

Institutions must send transcripts directly from official email addresses to the Ministry for verification. Photo credit: TunjiAlausa/x

Source: Twitter

Benefits of the new system

Officials highlighted several advantages of the automated platform:

Simplified procedures – Applicants can complete the process entirely online.

Reduced processing time – Faster turnaround for credential verification.

Improved credibility – Strengthened integrity of academic records.

Enhanced transparency – Better data management and accountability.

Full statement highlights

The Ministry noted:

“This development aligns with the Ministry's commitment to the Federal Government's digital transformation agenda and its resolve to deploy modern technology to improve efficiency, ensure data integrity, and support evidence-based policy decisions within the education sector.”

Applicants are advised to comply strictly with the outlined guidelines to ensure smooth and timely processing. For further enquiries, the Ministry provided the contact email: ess.enquiry@education.gov.ng.

This transition marks a significant step in Nigeria’s digital transformation journey, promising faster, more transparent, and credible academic credential verification for citizens and institutions alike.

See the full statement below:

“The Federal Ministry of Education has fully automated the process for the Authentication and Evaluation of academic credentials as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, improve data management, and enhance public service delivery.

“This development aligns with the Ministry's commitment to the Federal Government's digital transformation agenda and its resolve to deploy modern technology to improve efficiency, ensure data integrity, and support evidence-based policy decisions within the education sector.

“With the introduction of the new system, all applications for authentication and evaluation of academic credentials will now be processed strictly online through the Ministry's official verification portal. Accordingly, applicants seeking authentication or evaluation of academic credentials are required to register and upload all relevant supporting documents via the official portal: essverify.education.gov.ng.

“The Ministry wishes to emphasize that applicants are no longer required to visit the Federal Ministry of Education for physical verification, as the entire process will now be conducted electronically. This transition to a fully automated platform is expected to simplify procedures, reduce processing time, and further strengthen the integrity and credibility of academic credential verification in Nigeria.

“For further enquiries, email ess.enquiry@education.gov.ng. All applicants are therefore advised to strictly comply with the outlined guidelines to ensure the smooth and timely processing of their applications.”

See the X post below:

Mathematics no longer compulsory for arts students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that senior secondary school students specialising in arts and humanities will no longer be required to present a credit pass in mathematics in their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) as a condition for admission into universities and polytechnics.

The revised guidelines, which apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO), mark a significant departure from the longstanding requirement that all admission seekers, regardless of discipline, must obtain five credit passes including mathematics and English language.

Source: Legit.ng