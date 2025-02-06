Iyabo Ojo has received the warmest welcome a mother could ever imagine as she landed in Tanzania

Queen Mother, as she is often called, went on a trip to Tanzania to visit her daughter, Priscy Ojo, her man, Juma Jux, and her in-laws-to-be

In a video that surfaced online, the movie star was seen seriously dancing to music, while receiving gifts from Juma Jux's people and her daughter

Lately, Nigerian movie star Iyabo Ojo has been in the news over one drama or the other, but this time, it's love and light.

Recall that the actress went on a trip to Tanzania for the first time to visit her daughter, Priscilla, her man, Juma Jux, and his family as their wedding preparations are in earnest.

A video of the warm welcome she got as she arrived in the country has emerged online, warming the hearts of many social media users.

Queen Mother was received by her daughter, Priscy, who ran to her in excitement to give her a sweet hug. Enioluwa, her bestie, was also a part of the fun moment, as they all danced and made merry together.

The video, which has now been circulating the internet, has made many fans smile, as they shared their sweet comments.

Watch the video here:

Watch another clip here:

Recall that Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Priscilla Ojo's best friend had joked about stealing her mum from her and dethroning her as his bestie. This was shared in a video as they journeyed together to Tanzania to see their beloved.

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's welcome clip

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng from Nigerians below:

@hughes.modupe said:

"God bless the family. May your joy be permanent."

@labsitepooh reacted:

"Dear God🙏when my daughters are about getting married to their perfect match May I live to witness their Joy🙏🙏Am so happy for her..May your joy be permanent."

@daugther_of_royalty said:

"God bless both families and the joy is permanent🙏🏾❤️."

@best_winners_schools said:

"This is beautiful ❤️. Your joy will never be cut short! Amen."

@affordable_men_luxury said:

"So no be Lagos una go do the wedding? How do we gate crash now ehn baby."

@mujidatoyerinde_ reacted:

"Awww this marriage will last a lifetime ijmn ❤️❤️❤️am so happy right now 😍😍😍💃💃💃🧑‍🦽‍➡."

@m.i_peace_theking commented:

"Some people wey God don plant sadness into their life go dey vex for seen this now chaii."

@mummydonald_accessories said:

"Awesome mother 🫢at least she will visit where her daughter want to live forever before getting married👌am so happy 😃 ❤️."

Enioluwa shares sweet comment on Priscilla Ojo's man

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the celebrity daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, welcomed her Tanzania boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it.

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing.

Enioluwa wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well.

