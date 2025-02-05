Peller has shared a video collage of his visit to Fuji artist, Pasuma in the company of his lover Jarvis

In one of the clips, he sang with Pasuma and teased Jarvis when she was taking picture with the singer

Fans were excited to see the video as they shared their take on how Peller has been visiting different artists

Nigerian social media star Peller, aka Habeeb Hamzat has paid a visit to Fuji artist, Wasiu Alabi Odetola, better known as Pasuma.

The TikToker shared as fun video collage of the visit to Oganla as he was fondly called.

Peller calls Pasuma king of Fuji. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In one of the recordings, he was teasing his lover, Jarvis, who accompanied him to see the superstar.

Jarvis was seen taking pictures with Pasuma as Peller hailed her. He asked why she was smiling for the camera.

Pasuma also joined Peller in praising and teasing the influencer, who had a surgery on her cheek.

Peller sings with Pasuma

In another clip, Peller, who recently reacted after his brother was taking pictures with Jarvis joined the Fuji star to sing one of his hit songs.

Peller hailed Pasuma and called him the king of Fuji music, however, the Feel It crooner corrected him and said that he was the government of Fuji music.

Artists Peller has visited

The TikToker has visited a few artists in the past. He was at Davido's house with Jarvis for a TikTok live session.

He also was seen with Tiwa Savage on a flight and promised to have a TikTok live session with Wizkid, but it has not happened.

Here is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller with Pasuma. Here are some of the comments below:

@gurube.glory:

"My dream come true."

@thelifeofdon001:

"You dey mad for saying you dey hear pasuma 7 yrs agos,baba wey be say him don Dey sings since 90s hiss."

@amhamzat1:

"Na peller be everywhere you go, hip-hop, Fuji, even apala self dey."

@officialsod4:

"Peller don go cashout for Alhaji Alabi Pasuma house... ride on omo ologo."

@rofiatolasupo:

"Abi na alh Pasuma one play for una wedding ni."

@aleeba__p_update:

"Government of fuji music worldwide."

@okikiolanurudeenhammed:

"Omo Peller na world wide ooo may Allah give u long life oooooo so happy for you."

GehGeh speaks about Davido, Peller

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng