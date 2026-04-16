Charly Boy has praised internet personality VeryDarkMan for his recent online video exposing how some prominent figures use national activism as a personal business to make money

The popular singer revealed that Omoyele Sowore and other activists turned against him after he bluntly refused to share a campaign grant given to his foundation

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the messy online drama, with some Nigerians warning the veteran musician to be careful of his new alliance with VDM

For many years, the Nigerian activism space seemed like a united front against bad governance and various societal ills.

However, a major rift has emerged as veteran entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, officially backed social media critic VeryDarkMan in his scathing attack on human rights activist Omoyele Sowore over financial issues.

Charly Boy supports VeryDarkMan’s claims and opens up on alleged betrayal over Ford Foundation grant dispute. Photo: areafada1/verydarkblackman/yelesho

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan recently released a viral video accusing Sowore of running activism primarily for personal financial gain through constant donation campaigns.

In the video he titled "Unmasking Omoyele Sowore", VDM claimed that Sowore was usually absent during most major nationwide protests, while Charly Boy stood at the forefront, leading most of the protests.

Reacting to the footage on Wednesday through his X account, the Area Fada praised the Ratel President for his thorough research and honesty.

He mentioned that he dislikes the term activist because he has personally witnessed how many prominent figures use the title to run their private businesses.

Charly Boy called the video truthful, saying:

"Well done my son. All you said was nothing but the truth."

The veteran performer then shared a personal story of betrayal involving Deji Adeyanju and Sowore regarding a Ford Foundation grant.

He alleged that the group pressured him to share funds meant for his foundation's specific campaign. He said they launched a damaging public campaign against him after he refused them.

The singer prayed for VDM to remain consistent, noting that Sowore was the ringleader of the betrayal against him.

Read Charly Boy's post below:

Netizens react to Charly Boy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Collinsumoruco1 commented:

"So last last sowere secret don dey open but pls vdm try keep some secret about sowere I know Nigerian like gist"

@uwem_ofonime reacted:

"You for just quiet make VDM no turn on Ur own matter. VDM no get permanent friend oooo, dis one you dey try whine am with my son talk."

@Ahiaba_Official said:

"Sowore wants to be everywhere at all times. He should learn to identify situations that truly align with his 'revolutionary' conduit. This case against VDM in support of Blord was a case that should have been settled indoors. Of course, Sowore wanted to appear the bigger man"

@powerchibueze asked:

"Why haven’t he(VDM) said it all these while, is it because they (him and sowore) had issue he begin spilling things wey we no need out"

Charly Boy reacts to VDM video, alleges Sowore and others pressured him over grant money for activism. Photo: areafada1/verydarkblackman/yelesho

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy welcomes great-grandchild

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy celebrated a new family chapter after announcing the arrival of his great-grandchild.

The 75-year-old entertainer posted an Instagram picture showing his grandson and wife holding the newborn baby.

Area Fada noted that his greatest joy comes from good health, peace of mind and his growing generation of children rather than material wealth.

Source: Legit.ng