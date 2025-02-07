Peller has shared a video of his visit to billionaire Razaq Okoya's mansion and the wife of the industrialist reacted to it

In the clip, he screamed and said that he had come to the house of money as he met the son of the billionaire

Fans reacted to the video, and they praised the streamer for his consistency and his great efforts

Nigerian social media star, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller has shared a video of his recent visit to billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya's mansion.

Legit.ng had reported that the streamer had been visiting celebrities. Peller shared a video of his last visit to Fuji artist, Pasuma and how they both sang together.

Fans react to Peller's new video. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he screamed after he got to his destination. He remarked that he has come to the house of money.

He also shared a video to show how big the mansion was as Shade Okoya, wife of the industrialist reacted to it.

Shade, son welcome Peller

In the recording, Shade Okoya, the billionaire's wife, was seen hugging Peller and her face radiated with laughter as she did so.

When Peller met her, he kept and hailed Shade as a king. He also shared the name he saved Raheem Okoya, the singer son of the billionaire on his phone.

Peller poses a billionaire

The streamer was seen in the video posing like a billionaire and giving command to an imaginary servant.

He also played a game with Rakeem before the end of his visit.

Artists Peller has visited

The TikToker had visited a few artists in the past. He was at Davido's house with Jarvis for a TikTok live session.

He also was seen with Tiwa Savage on a flight and promised to have a TikTok live session with Wizkid, but it has not happened.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of and to the video shared by the streamer. Here are some of the comment below:

@lightbeatz.classic:

"Young & getting it.

@yemi_lead_ylm_:

"And ona still dey say peller no funny this guy too dey gimme joy meh."

@djslido:

"Peller is going to be number Streamer in Africa soon cuz I can see his move no be small thing keep on going Omo Ologo Forever set awon skusku."

@walebracket:

"This guy ehnnnn, grace just they follow you."

@oku_147:

"Hope they gave you the go ahead other?"

@ennyhistory:

"Good energy always."

@walebracket:

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

Source: Legit.ng