The Nigerian-American Coalition for Strategic Stability had rejected Kimberly Daniels’ call for Matawalle’s removal, calling it ill-informed and injurious to sovereignty

The group had said Nigeria’s insecurity stemmed from structural and cross-border threats, not a single official

It had urged restraint from foreign commentary, noting incremental gains in Nigeria’s security efforts

Kimberly Daniels, who urged President Bola Tinubu to immediatelNigerians in the United States have criticised remarks by a US lawmaker, remove the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

Nigerians described the intervention as “ill-informed, externally influenced, and injurious to the country’s sovereignty.”

Insecurity: Reactions Trail After US Lawmaker Asked Tinubu to Immediately Sack His Top Minister

Source: UGC

The backlash came under the umbrella of the Nigerian-American Coalition for Strategic Stability, which said the comments reflected a misunderstanding of Nigeria’s security realities and risked undermining ongoing efforts to address insecurity.

US-based Nigerians defend sovereignty over security matters

The coalition, led by its convener Maxwell Akarachi, warned against what it described as attempts to assign blame to individual officials within Nigeria’s defence leadership without a full appreciation of the wider security context.

He said it was inappropriate for foreign commentators to adopt what he described as a one-sided view of Nigeria’s security situation.

“It is deeply concerning that a foreign legislator would adopt such a narrow and accusatory stance without engaging the full spectrum of stakeholders or appreciating the progress being made under extremely difficult circumstances,” he said.

Coalition says insecurity rooted in structural challenges

The group argued that insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North-Central and North-West regions, should not be reduced to the performance of a single official, Vanguard reported.

It pointed instead to long-standing structural weaknesses, cross-border criminal activity, and evolving asymmetric threats as key drivers of violence in affected areas.

According to Akarachi, attributing responsibility to Matawalle based on what he called “unproven and recycled allegations” could distort public understanding and weaken security operations.

“Those pushing these narratives know exactly what they are doing. They are attempting to fracture confidence in Nigeria’s defence leadership by amplifying half-truths and presenting them as established facts,” he said.

Defence ministry role in ongoing security operations

The coalition maintained that since his appointment, Matawalle has been part of efforts under the Tinubu administration to strengthen military coordination, improve intelligence sharing, and support stabilisation operations in conflict-affected regions.

While acknowledging that security challenges persist, the group said there had been incremental progress in disrupting armed groups and restoring access to previously inaccessible communities.

Concerns over external commentary on domestic issues

Akarachi also questioned the timing and framing of Daniels’ remarks, suggesting they could be exploited by individuals seeking to internationalise Nigeria’s internal security challenges for political advantage.

He urged international partners to engage Nigeria constructively and avoid public statements that could inflame tensions, Punch reported.

“We welcome global partnerships, but such partnerships must be grounded in respect, accuracy, and a genuine commitment to solutions,” he said.

US lawmaker cites security concerns in call for action

Daniels had earlier urged President Tinubu to either redeploy or dismiss Matawalle, referencing findings from a recent security assessment on Nigeria.

The Florida lawmaker, who also serves as chair of the United World Congress of Diplomats, made the remarks on Facebook, citing worsening insecurity in parts of the country.

Insecurity: Reactions Trail After US Lawmaker Asked Tinubu to Immediately Sack His Top Minister

Source: Getty Images

Her comments followed renewed attacks across the North-Central and North-West regions during the 2026 Easter period, which reportedly left several people dead in Plateau, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states.

She further claimed that testimonies from local leaders and survivors pointed to a disconnect between official statements and the situation on the ground.

Daniels also raised concerns about Matawalle’s continued tenure, referring to what she described as “red flags,” including allegations tied to his time as governor of Zamfara State and questions about his security credentials.

Group advises Tinubu to engage Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that as diplomatic tensions grow between Nigeria and the United States following President Donald Trump’s warning of possible action against Nigeria, an umbrella group for the Nigerian Muslim Community, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt a peaceful, diplomatic approach to address the situation.

In a statement released on Friday, November 7, in Dutse, the Secretary of JNI in Jigawa State, Malam Muhammad Babangida, said the Muslim community is deeply concerned about President Trump’s recent remarks.

Source: Legit.ng