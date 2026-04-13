Global icons Wizkid and Tems sent the crowd into a frenzy at Coachella 2026 after joining Canadian superstar Justin Bieber for a surprise performance

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information & Strategy, took to social media to openly question the Grammys’ decision to overlook Wizkid’s hit Essence

The discussion has reignited a debate about the cultural impact of the 2020 track, which remains Nigeria’s highest-charting song on the US Billboard Hot 100

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has revisited the global impact of Essence following a memorable reunion performance at the Coachella 2026.

Onanuga took to X to share his admiration for the hit track after viral clips showed Wizkid and Tems joining Justin Bieber on stage for a performance of the remix that once dominated global charts.

The Nigerian Presidency questions the Grammys’ decision to overlook Wizkid’s hit Essence. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

The presidential aide expressed disbelief that the song failed to secure a Grammy despite its worldwide influence and enduring popularity.

“Still wondering why Essence did not win a Grammy. Great song, great rhythm!” Onanuga wrote.

The surprise reunion at Coachella instantly transported fans back to the moment Afrobeats gained unprecedented global visibility.

As Wizkid and Tems stepped onto the stage alongside Justin Bieber, the crowd erupted, singing along word-for-word to the now-classic hook.

The performance served as a reminder of how the song transcended borders and introduced a broader audience to Nigerian music.

Released in 2020, Essence quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The song’s smooth rhythm, laid-back delivery, and Tems’ standout vocals helped it break into international markets.

Its remix featuring Justin Bieber later pushed it even further, reaching the top 10 of the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number nine.

Read his tweet below:

Reactions trail Presidency's post on Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@MichaelOlaoye27 shared:

"See what the Nigeria leader is posting on his page…… I weep for Nigerians, as the state of the nation is going through. Killing innocent civilians every day in Nigeria, hunger, and poverty. Baba erantipe eni omo laye oooo. Toripe Ewa nipo Loni, ko sope esi mawa nibe Lola"

@Eduks01 noted:

"Imagine where we dey see you... I'm sure we have more important issues in this country but you neglect them only be here saying this... Well I wish you whatever Nigeria is going through now..."

@haryour1120 noted:

"You’re wondering why essence did not win Grammy when you’re suppose to be wondering what the essence of this your administration is…you people have failed Nigerians woefully"

Wizkid released his worldwide hit 'Essence' in 2020. Photo: Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid acknowledge son's Islamic name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, recently caught the attention of social media users after revealing his Islamic name during Ramadan.

The young celebrity shared a reflective message about the holy month on his social media page, and when a user asked him to reveal his Arabic or Muslim name, Boluwatife responded simply with one name: Abdul Rahman.

Boluwatife later explained that the name was given to him by his paternal grandfather, who practises Islam, and hours after the revelation made its way across social media, Wizkid acknowledged the moment with a short post on his X account

Source: Legit.ng