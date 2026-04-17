Saudi Arabia has reportedly dismissed head coach Herve Renard two months before the 2026 World Cup

The former Morocco manager has broken his silence following his dismissal by the Middle Eastern nation

The French coach is still on the radar of the Black Stars of Ghana despite their appointment of Carlos Queiroz

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has dismissed head coach Herve Renard just 55 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision was made with immediate effect on Friday, April 17, bringing his second spell in charge of the national team to an abrupt end.

The Saudi Arabia Football Federation sacks Herve Renard before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi sack Renard as Saudi shops for replacement

The president of Saudi Arabia Football Federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, has sacked Herve Renard as the French manager will no longer sit on the bench at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to RMC Sport, the former Morocco coach was in charge of the Falcons during the 2022 Mundial, where he led them to one of their outstanding performance in the competition's history.

Renard recorded an historic 2-1 win against the reigning champions, Argentina, in their first match.

The 57-year-old will not be among the 48 coaches that will be at the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, former Panathinaikos coach Georgios Donis is reportedly being lined up as the man to take over from Renard.

Negotiations are already underway between the federation and Saudi club Al Khaleej, where Donis has been in charge since 2024.

Renard reacts to dismissal

AFCON-winning coach Herve Renard has spoken for the first time following his dismissal as head coach of Saudi Arabia, bringing an abrupt end to his second stint with the Gulf nation.

According to Al Jazeera, the Zambia coach boasted of creating a record yet unmatched as manager of the Falcons.

“That’s football … Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me.

Herve Renard will not handle Saudi Arabia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

“And there’s only one coach who has led them through both the qualifiers and the World Cup; that’s me, in 2022. At least there will be that sense of pride.”

Saudi Arabia are in Group H alongside Spain and Uruguay, and debutants Cape Verde, with all their group stage matches scheduled to be played across the United States.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the disengagement of Renard. Read them below:

@elplaga008 said:

"Herve Renard made them play good football, I hope they get a coach that'll bring the best out the players."

@okechuk83897444 wrote:

"I believe Saudi Arabia sack their head coach due to poor recent performances against Egypt and Serbia i believe this decision was not easy for them to made 50 days to the World Cup they are sacking their head coach it means they never wanted to sack him he really did well at 2022 World Cup by defeating Argentina who also won the World Cup."

@Jahspower3 added:

"Hervé Renard getting sacked right before the World Cup is the kind of plot twist nobody sees coming 😭 international football really said ‘no job is safe."

Ghana sack Addo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fierce football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana has flared up again after the Black Stars parted ways with head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s decision followed back-to-back heavy defeats in Europe, including a 2-1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart and a crushing 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna.

Source: Legit.ng