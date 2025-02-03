Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has allegedly exposed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo on social media amid her issues with Eezee Tee

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has reportedly exposed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo on social media.

The media personality waded into the gospel singer’s issues with her former record label boss, Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu aka Eezee Tee, and claimed that he had done his findings in the matter.

VDM posted a lengthy video online in which he started by saying he was disappointed in Mercy Chinwo and her team for using Christianity as a disguise. VeryDarkMan also dared the gospel musician to sue him.

In his words:

“I’m really disappointed in Mercy Chinwo and everything she represents. I’m disappointed in her and her team, all these things they’re doing, disguising under the name of gospel and Christianity, it’s just so sad. I will not be using allegedly in this video because I would be posting with proof. If Mercy Chinwo feels like VDM is lying and they have anything to counter my proof, they can take me to court.”

VDM went on to say that Eezee Tee truly seized Mercy Chinwo’s royalties and that he did it because he was taking shows behind the record label’s back and getting paid without remitting the funds to the label. She was sent an email in March 2023 to that effect, stating that she had breached her contract with the record label. VDM also claimed that Mercy refused to show up at shows on the label’s behalf, leading to them having to refund clients. The online critic claimed that this was the beginning of their issues.

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan said Mercy Chinwo wrote a petition to the EFCC claiming that Eezee Tee tried to forcefully take away her royalties and he was invited for questioning. However, the case was taken away from Lagos where they both live to Ilorin. VDM said that upon getting to Ilorin, Eezee Tee was detained for nine days after he refused to write down a statement which was dictated to him by one IPO Stanley Ojilobo.

However, Eezee Tee reportedly grew tired and agreed to give Chinwo her royalties and he was taken to the bank to unfreeze his accounts to enable him to send a total of $274,000 to the gospel singer. The online critic also said Eezee demanded Mercy remit the funds she made by performing at shows behind the label and she claimed it was just $3500 but refused an audit to be done on her account. VDM said that the EFCC did not stop there, they tried to force Eezee Tee to hand over Mercy Chinwo’s catalogue to her and he refused.

In the video, VDM explained the controversies around the alleged forged contract and more between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee. See the full video below:

Reactions as VDM ‘exposes’ Mercy Chinwo

VeryDarkMan’s messy claims about Mercy Chinwo after allegedly exposing the gospel singer with proof was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say:

odum.de.lion said:

“I knew she wasn't honest. She came with a black Mail with emotion.”

Kellyjayevergreen_ said:

“But, Have you tried reaching out to her to hear her side of the story? Conflicts between artists and record labels can be complicated, and there’s often more to the situation than meets the eye. I think it would be fair to get her perspective as well because, the way you started, some people might assume you have a personal issue with her. I’m just saying—it’s always best to have both sides before drawing a conclusion. That way, it won’t come across as one-sided.”

Nikki_black_nikki said:

“Them just dey use Christianity cover their dirty character.”

Orator33 said:

“All I see here and I keep saying it…. Salvation is personal.. pray and call your God in your own way.. don’t ever use someone as a mentor or guide to serve God.. cos if you know what majority of this so called body of Christ are doing ehn, you will loose your faith…na y her popularity is going down.”

Stil_ez said:

“I thought the work is for God.. why I Dey see $$ for person to come sing for church again 😂.”

Richyglobal wrote:

“That’s why I am so careful around Emotional people. They can be dangerous. If you come to me with tears and complain about someone i will be more careful about you and not the person you’re complaining about . We always need to hear from both sides before judging anything.”

Fine_as_chy wrote:

“I’m so disappointed in Mercy like omg! You claim to be a minister of God yet look at all the things you did cos of money? Really??! This is such a huge shame!!”

Iamjudithkuku wrote:

“The only thing I can say is that you hear from both side, you are talking from the thing that is written down, but I it's obvious the Genesis of what the issue is off the records, the eezee guy too is not innocent, he is also manipulative.”

D_home_matchmaker wrote:

“People go get bad character finish yet them go Dey speak in tongues 😂😂😂 and you said I should believe in speaking in tongues ..that p would never make sense to me.”

EeZee T shares Mercy Chinwo's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EeZee T fired back at Mercy Chinwo for accusing him of bullying her.

Mercy had claimed that EeZee T threatened to destroy her and did not want her to collaborate with Nathaniel Bassey.

EeZee T alleged that Mercy Chinwo was an actress and had refused to bring her accounts for audit, as well as other accusations.

