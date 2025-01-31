Mercy Chinwo's husband, Pastor Blessed, has reacted to the ongoing saga involving her and her ex-manager Eezee Tee

The singer and her ex-manager have been having a long-running battle about money and other issues while she was signed to his record label

What he wrote, and the song played in the post, made fans react in the comment section as a few of them hailed him

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has finally responded amid the controversy involving his wife and her former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as Eezee Tee.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer and her ex-manager had been at loggerheads over her departure from his record label. Chinwo had claimed she suffered at the hands of her ex-manager, Eezee Tee.

In one of his posts, he described his wife as his world and his woman. He also included love emojis to express his support for her.

Pastor Blessed also played a song sung by his wife, which touched many with its powerful message.

Mercy Chinwo's song encourages fans

The song played by the clergy has powerful lyrics about how God does not forget his own.

Mercy Chinwo's song also emphasised that she knows the God He serves because He is always faithful to His own.

Recall that some other music artists also had long-running battles with their managers while they were leaving their record labels.

Shallipopi had opened up recently about his earnings on his former record label. He noted that his record label boss, Damilola Akinwunmi aka Dapper, had broken his trust and wanted to cheat him.

A few others including Cynthia Morgan and her former record label, North Side Entertainment owned by Jude Okoye had a messy fallout after leaving the record label.

The singer still mentioned her issue with Okoye last year amid his feud with his twin brothers.

How fans reacted to Pastor Blessed's post

Nigerians reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@bukunmifalona:

"Mrs. Blessed woman of grace mama Charis Mercy Chinwo."

@geoffreygreater:

"Woman ov substance."

@stephaniecutiex:

"Awww. My sweet Mrs Blessed."

@joygorginah:

"I agree but is also my day and night soul winner in her music to me.uganda loves you."

@brinonye5:

"The man of God with wisdom and power, God bless you real good."

@eti_ebi_girl:

"Blessed man."

@ritonybeautycare:

"Blessed woman."

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick, Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

Fans were amazed after listening to what the music producer had to say, as many did expect the singer to do such a thing.

